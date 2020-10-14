Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal accepts she was married to Tushar Kumar, calls the relationship ‘abusive, unhealthy’

Recently evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal has opened up about her marriage to Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar, which she described as ‘abusive’. Tushar recently alleged that theirs was a green card marriage, and that Sara entered into a relationship with him for fame.

In a new interview, Sara cast doubt upon Tushar’s intentions and wondered why he chose to speak up only after she entered the Bigg Boss house.

She told IANS, “I think he himself said it, stating that we have been separated for almost four to five years now. It was a really abusive relationship and I think every girl has the right to move on, from something which is not (healthy).” She added, “Where was he for four years? The moment Bigg Boss began, he started talking. He is the least important person in my life. If he was that important, he would have been there in my life.”

Sharing details of how they drifted apart, Tushar had told Times of India, “I have never lived in India for long so we arrived at a common conclusion. I sent her to India and we decided that she will work there and in between when she doesn’t have projects lined up, we can be together here. Another issue was we were very young and we did not think about the consequences. Even she was in just the early stage of her career. Till then she hadn’t made it big in the industry. When we were together and she started getting work, for us it was like she will try in the industry if she gets success it would be awesome and if she doesn’t it’s OK we will be together. We were really young and we did not think about the future.”

Also read: Sara Gurpal’s eye injury pics emerge online, was hurt by Nikki Tamboli during ‘edited’ Bigg Boss 14 task

Earlier, Tushar had furnished a copy of their wedding certificate as proof that Sara had lied about being single on the show. “I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single. I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side,” he had said.

Sara’s fans were upset about her eviction. Some even wondered if the marriage controversy had anything to do with it. “I guess #SaraGurpal eviction was pre planned based on her marriage controversy. So In WKV salman ignored Sara,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more