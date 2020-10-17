Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal feels Sidharth Shukla is ‘disgracing himself’ by supporting Nikki Tamboli

Sara Gurpal, the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14, feels that ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla is ‘disgracing himself’ by supporting Nikki Tamboli. She was commenting on allegations that Sidharth is biased towards Nikki.

Earlier, Sara blamed Sidharth for her ouster from the show and said that the decision to evict should have been left to the audience. In a video shared on Instagram, she said that her exit was ‘unfair’.

In a new interview, Sara addressed claims that Sidharth gives preferential treatment to Nikki. “I won’t say he is biased towards Nikki, but you know how it is, sometimes people like someone when they have a similar nature,” she told The Times of India.

“Nikki takes a stand on illogical things, so people feel she is at least taking a stand. For me, when someone talks about real issues, that person is right for me. Someone who is giving preference to her heels over others’ undergarments or basic necessities, that person is at fault. But if someone like Sidharth Shukla feels that taking a stand on illogical things is right, then that is his personal choice. If he is liking her, taking her side, it is completely his decision. It is like a parent supporting a child knowing he/she is going wrong. I feel he is disgracing himself by supporting Nikki and taking such decisions,” she added.

Sara suffered an eye injury during one of the tasks on Bigg Boss 14 when Nikki’s acrylic nails scratched her. She is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

On Friday, Sara shared a video on Instagram, thanking the audience for their support. “I just want to tell everyone that I returned with the same dignity that I entered Bigg Boss 14 with. The audience has given me a lot of love. After coming back, I have been looking at everything and I am overwhelmed,” she said in a mix of Punjabi, Hindi and English.

“You know that what happened with me was unfair. If the audience were to evict me, I would think that maybe they did not like my personality and I should change it or whatever, but the nation liked my personality. Even after that, if this happens because of one person, that is totally unfair. From the tasks to household chores, I did it all and I am really proud of it. Even Hina (Khan) and Gauahar (Khan) were against it and did not want me to leave,” she added.

