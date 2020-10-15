Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal opens up on eviction, says she ‘cannot give a lap dance on national television’

Punjabi actor-singer Sara Gurpal opened up about her eviction from Bigg Boss 14 after just being on the popular reality show for a week. She said that she performed well in the tasks, except the one in which she had to give former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sidharth Shukla a lap dance.

Sara said that Bigg Boss 14 is a show in which the contestants display their real selves and personalities, and her personality is not such that she can give a lap dance to someone on national television. She added that the audience should have judged whether she should have continued on the show.

Talking about how she forged on despite her eyes getting injured by Nikki Tamboli’s acrylic nails, she told Navbharat Times, “Chot ke bavajud main achche se game khelne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, woh bhool kar aap aise task ki baat karte hai jisme main comfortable nahi thi. Yeh character aur personality ka show hai, toh meri personality aisi hai ki main national television par lap dance nahi de sakti. Lekin yeh sahi hai ya galat, janta ko judge karne do (Without considering that I was trying to play the game despite my injury, you talk about a task that I was not comfortable with. This is a show about character and personality, and my personality is such that I cannot give a lap dance on national television. Whether this is right or wrong should have been judged by the audience).”

Also see | Gulshan Grover asks Nora Fatehi ‘Aati kya Khandala’ on India’s Best Dancer, her response leaves Shakti Kapoor in splits. Watch

Sara said that she got her period while she was on Bigg Boss 14 and it was difficult to stay without being given any clothes to change into. However, she did not make a fuss and played the game as best as she could. She said that she got her hair cut by the seniors to stay in the show and even had a good rapport with everyone. “Task mein bhi sirf Sidharth ko lap dance ke alava baaki do task maine kaafi achche kiye (When it comes to tasks, except for the one in which I was required to give Sidharth a lap dance, I performed quite well in the other two),” she said.

On Monday, after a surprise nomination and eviction, Sara was ousted from Bigg Boss 14. The final decision was taken by the ‘seniors’ - Sidharth, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - who will be calling the shots for the first two weeks of the show.

Sara is being treated for her eye injury which she suffered during the bulldozer task. While the footage of the accident was edited from Bigg Boss 14, photos of her injury are being widely shared online. Hina, Gauahar and Eijaz Khan were also seen talking about it on the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more