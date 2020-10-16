Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal shares message after ‘unfair’ eviction, watch video

Punjabi actor-singer Sara Gurpal, who was the first one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14, has released a video thanking fans for their love and support. She also talked about her ‘unfair’ eviction, despite doing all the tasks and household chores.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sara says in a mix of English, Hindi and Punjabi, “I just want to tell everyone that I returned with the same dignity that I entered Bigg Boss 14 with. The audience has given me a lot of love. After coming back, I have been looking at everything and I am overwhelmed.”

Sara blamed ‘one person’ for her eviction, hinting at former Bigg Boss contestant, actor Sidharth Shukla, and said that the audience disagreed with his decision of evicting her. She added that the other two seniors, actors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, were not in favour of her leaving.

Also read | Suhana Khan borrows dress from mom Gauri Khan’s personal wardrobe for new photoshoot

“You know that what happened with me was unfair. If the audience were to evict me, I would think that maybe they did not like my personality and I should change it or whatever, but the nation liked my personality. Even after that, if this happens because of one person, that is totally unfair. From the tasks to household chores, I did it all and I am really proud of it. Even Hina and Gauahar were against it and did not want me to leave,” she said.

In her caption, Sara wrote, “I’m taking this chance to thank my audience from the core of my heart. Its only with your love and support that I’m here at this stage of my life. However, I would’ve been happy if this decision was brought in place by you guys. But life’s pretty unfair and you gotta deal with it. Thanks again for everything.”

Sara, in multiple interviews after being evicted from Bigg Boss 14, blamed Sidharth for her ouster. She contended that she performed in the tasks, except one, in which she had to give him a lap dance. She said that she was not comfortable with such things on national television.

Follow @htshowbiz for more