Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Bagga praises Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli, wonders if other contestants are in a ‘school’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga has come out in support of Rubina Dilaik for standing up to the seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - in Bigg Boss 14. Shefali lauded Rubina as well as Nikki Tamboli for having a voice of their own.

“Was wondering ki itni asaani se kyu seniors #SiddharthShukla #HinaKhan #gauhar ki bat maani ja rahi hai , is #BiggBoss2020 a school ? but now #RubinaDilak has added some spice. Good job. Never stop from raising your voice like earlier #NikkiTamboli did #biggboss14 @ColorsTV,” she wrote on Twitter.

Rubina got into a war of words with the ‘seniors’ over what household items she is allowed to use. She argued that if a pair of shoes can be described as ‘one item’, then so can a salwar kameez. Hina, in a fit of anger, told her that she will only get one shoe because of her protests.

In a promo of tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan praised Rubina and told her that she has ‘got what it takes’ but advised her husband, Abhinav Shukla, to let her fight her own battles. Salman said that Rubina often gets influenced and sidetracked by Abhinav.

Rubina, incidentally, was rejected by the seniors during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. Abhinav had a chance to move her to the accepted status by giving up his immunity but he chose not to do that.

Another former Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi, also appreciated Rubina’s game. “Rubina was talking sense about the number of items, n i completely agree with her but logon ki ego ko yeh baat hazam nahi hui aur ho gaya saara ghar uske khilaaf (people, with their huge egos, could not take it and the entire house turned against her). Welldone,” she wrote.

Earlier, Kamya had written about Rubina, “So proud of you rubina the way u handled it. P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi (This girl will go ahead in the game on her own merit) @RubiDilaik @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BigBoss14.”

