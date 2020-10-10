Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she will enter the Bigg Boss house only on this condition

Fans are missing Shehnaaz Gill’s entertaining antics on Bigg Boss 14 and have been making her trend on Twitter ever since the show returned to the small screen. However, in a new video shared by a fan club, she revealed that she will come back only on one condition.

When asked if she plans to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, Shehnaaz said, “Mera khatam ho gaya. Kyun jaaun main dobara? Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss mein aane ki? Mereko toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Ab toh main agar gayi toh as a guest jaugi like ‘hello, hi, okay, bye.’ (I finished Bigg Boss. Why should I go on the show again? What is the need for it? If I have to go in the Bigg Boss house, I will go as a guest, exchange pleasantries and leave).”

Recently, Shehnaaz gave a savage answer when asked if she is missing Bigg Boss 14. She replied, “Main kyun miss karungi, mujhe poori duniya miss kar rahi hai (Why should I miss anything? The whole world is missing me).”

Shehnaaz, an actor and singer from Punjab, became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Her fun and vivacious personality won many admirers and she ended up finishing in the top three.

Bigg Boss 14, which has the theme ‘ab scene paltega (the scene is set to change)’, has former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan living in the Bigg Boss house as ‘seniors’. They will be throwing challenges at the contestants and putting them through the wringer.

Even though Shehnaaz is not one of the ‘seniors’ to return to the Bigg Boss house this season, she was referred to in an episode earlier this week. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal teased Sidharth and called him ‘Punjab ka jija (brother-in-law of Punjab)’. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were known for their closeness on Bigg Boss 13 and were lovingly called ‘Sidnaaz’.

