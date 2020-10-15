Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol apologises after Rubina Dilaik scolds him for using derogatory term for transgender community

Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol apologises after Rubina Dilaik scolds him for using derogatory term for transgender community

Bigg Boss 14’s Wednesday episode saw major fights break out between contestants. Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani nearly came to blows. It was during the farm task that Rubina Dilaik scolded Shehzad Deol over his transgender statement.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik pulled up Shehzad Deol for his transgender comment and asked him to apologise.

Bigg Boss 14’s latest episode (October 14) saw major fights and arguments break out. In separate cases, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin had differences and Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani nearly got into a brawl. Amid all this, Shehzad used a derogatory word for the transgender community but Rubina Dilaik stood up for the community and made him apologise.

As part of the farm task, two teams had been formed. After Wednesday’s episode, the team comprising Nishant Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya was safe from elimination while the other team, made up of Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shehzad Deol have been nominated for eviction. It so happened that a fight broke out between rival team members, Shehzad and Nishant. As tempers ran high, Shehzad used a derogatory word for transgenders, for Nishant.

No sooner did he say so, his own team member Rubina pulled him up for use of such language though she did agree that transphobic slurs were not abusive but insisted that Shehzad apologise nonetheless. Shehzad, thereafter, apologised.

Her gesture won her plaudits on social media. One user on Twitter wrote: “Stand for LGBT community. That’s really Good Raising hands. Just because she did Shakti for 4 years and she stood for it. @RubiDilaik #RubinaDilaik @RubikaLiyaquat.”



 

Another said, “I got my winner in #RubinaDilaik. The way she stood up for the Third Gender. Shows that she not only played one of such roles but lived it.. More power to you @RubiDilaik.”

 

Another user said: “The way #RubinaDilaik stood out for transgender community took my heart once again Red heart #BiggBoss14”

 

It may be recalled that Rubina played a transgender in Color’s serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. On Bigg Boss 14, she seems to display quiet courage. Few days back, she had taken on the three seniors, particularly Sidharth Shukla and spoken her mind clearly and calmly for which again she picked quite a few fans online.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
Oct 15, 2020 13:33 IST

latest news

SC reserves order on plea seeking top court monitored probe in Hathras case
Oct 15, 2020 14:26 IST
UN rights official calls for lifting North Korea sanctions citing Covid-19
Oct 15, 2020 14:26 IST
Kareena wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha amid ‘pandemic, pregnancy’
Oct 15, 2020 14:23 IST
Aahana: I’ve always questioned scarcity of good parts for women on screen
Oct 15, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.