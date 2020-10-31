Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol slams Kavita Kaushik, says ‘one just can’t come in and dominate’

Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik has been grabbing eyeballs with her clashes with the other contestants on the show. Shehzad Deol, who got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 before Kavita’s entry, called her behaviour ‘dominating’ and said that she should not be speaking to everyone else in that tone.

Shehzad, who was the second contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 after Sara Gurpal, said that he would have had a word with Kavita about her tone and behaviour if he was still a part of the show.

Talking to SpotboyE, Shehzad said that the other contestants were in the Bigg Boss house ‘from day one’ and did not deserve to be spoken to in a stern manner. “The house is ours, we were staying there from day one and there is a way to dictate - one just can’t come in and dominate. I feel sad for the people who are getting dominated because the way she was setting rules for the house and telling everyone that we have to maintain some discipline, I felt the way she is talking is not ok. Why are they listening to this?,” he questioned.

“It’s okay she was a captain but that doesn’t mean you can talk in that stern manner and tone. If I would have been there I would have surely told her ‘hello just slow down,’” he added.

Also see: Neha Kakkar has an angry reaction to husband Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Ex Calling’, he swears he is innocent

Kavita has been in the news for her face-off with Eijaz Khan, whom she lambasted, accusing him of lying about their friendship. She said that his declaration of her being one of his few friends from the industry was false as they never spent any time together outside Bigg Boss 14. She also said that she felt ‘used’.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Kavita had told Hindustan Times that she hoped to bring ‘variety’ to the show, instead of just fighting with other contestants. “I don’t like fighting. I think violence is the biggest form of weakness. I know this now but there was a time when I used to be very angry and the smallest of things would set me off. But I realised that is my weakness and I worked on it. I did a lot of yoga, read scriptures etc. I have worked on myself for my own betterment. I have learned from my mistakes and I am very happy with the kind of person that I am becoming in life. I hope that I add joy to the house,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more