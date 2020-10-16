Sections
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan get into intense fight over Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's task, watch video

Bigg Boss 14: Seniors Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan were seen getting into a heated argument over a task involving Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. Sidharth declared that though Jasmin is his friend, he will not take any wrong decision.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan fight over a task in a new Bigg Boss 14 promo.

The heated arguments are not just restricted to the contestants in Bigg Boss 14, but the seniors as well. In a new promo, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan can be seen locking horns over a task involving Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli.

In a new promo shared by Colors, Sidharth seems to disagree with Hina over a task involving Jasmin and Nikki. An angry Hina shouts, “Mujhe mat sanchalan sikhao (Don’t teach me how to supervise).” Sidharth retorts, “Main chup kyun rahunga? Main chup rehne thodi na aaya hoon (Why should I be quiet? I am not here to remain silent)!”

From the looks of it, Hina rules in favour of Jasmin, but Sidharth believes that Nikki deserves to win the task. “Jasmin meri dost hai lekin main galat decision nahi lena chahta (Jasmin is my friend but I don’t want to take a wrong decision),” he declares. Jasmin and Sidharth starred together in the show, Dil Se Dil Tak.

 



In the task, Jasmin and Nikki were required to collect balls raining down from pipes in baskets allotted to them. They had to gather the maximum number of balls while also trying to empty the baskets of the other. The winner of the task will get her personal belongings from the BB Mall.

An earlier promo showed Jasmin and Nikki wrestling it out while performing the task. Jasmin makes comments about Nikki and says, “Gandagi ke mooh nahi lagna chahte, isiliye chup rehte hai (I won’t stoop to your level, and that is why I’m choosing to remain quiet).”

This is not the first time that Sidharth has had an altercation with his fellow seniors. In the past, he has fought with Gauahar Khan on multiple occasions, including the Jewel Thief task. However, they made up later and he even told her, “I have nothing against you. I keep teasing everyone.”

