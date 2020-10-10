Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla reveals his mother’s reaction when he introduced her to his girlfriend

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla reveals his mother’s reaction when he introduced her to his girlfriend

Bigg Boss 14: ‘Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan bonded in the house and had a candid conversation about how his mother couldn’t believe that he could have a girlfriend.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan share stories in the house.

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are bonding well as ‘seniors’ in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two, along with Hina Khan, are the former Bigg Boss contestants who are a part of the new season and enjoy certain powers that can influence the course of the game. A new clip now shows Sidharth talking about his girlfriend.

In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot, Sidharth can be seen having a private chat with Gauahar about his love life. He reminisces about his earlier days and how he had a tough time convincing his mother that he was in a relationship.

Sidharth says,” When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like ‘respect’, specially jab aap boy school se ho (having a girlfriend earns you ‘respect’, especially if you are from a boys’ school).” He talks about the time when he introduced his girlfriend to his mother, saying, “Mom, meri girlfriend hai (Mom, this is my girlfriend).”

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar have a chat in Bigg Boss house.

He says that his mother’s reaction was, “Haan haan, theek hai na friend hai, ladki hai, hai na? (Ok, ok, she’s a friend and a girl).” He adds, “I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. My mom was just not ready to accept that hua chokra jawaan re (her boy is growing up).”

Also read: Ranvir Shorey wants marijuana to be made legal in India: ‘It is based on very archaic laws’

Further opening up about how his mother couldn’t accept him actually having a girlfriend, he said, “Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki meri maa ko mujh pe bharosa nahi hai, mommy ladki pata sakta hu mein. Apne baaju mein ladki rehti hai mommy. Koi hai jo intezaar karta hai apne phone ka, maa. Aapko pata nahi par koi mujhko puchta hai ki you reached home? Baby are you alright, did you eat food? Did you have your dinner? (I used to think that my mom did not have trust in me that the boy can have a girlfriend. There is a girl in our neighbourhood, mommy. There is someone who waits for a phone call, you don’t know, but there is someone who asks me if I have reached home).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Oct 10, 2020 17:23 IST
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank off to decent start vs KKR
Oct 10, 2020 17:54 IST

latest news

North Korea displays ballistic missiles, Kim apologises for economic woes
Oct 10, 2020 17:50 IST
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme’s next tranche opens on Monday, issue price fixed at Rs 5,051 per gram
Oct 10, 2020 17:50 IST
Uttarakhand govt to provide special kits for pregnant women, newborns
Oct 10, 2020 17:46 IST
Robbers take away scooter containing ₹3.42 lakh in cash after assaulting its rider in Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.