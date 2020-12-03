Bigg Boss 14: ‘Something really wrong with Kavita Kaushik,’ says Devoleena as Kamya supports FIR actor after her exit

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik was seen walking out of the house but it remains to be seen if she is out of the game.

Twitter was flooded with reactions as soon as actor Kavita Kaushik was seen storming out of the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. While Kamya Panjabi supported her friend Kavita, Shardul Pandit was found batting for Rubina and slamming Kavita for her attitude.

Lamenting how Kavita left the show, Kamya tweeted, “Never seen a season n contestants like these @AlyGoni got aggressive n voilent nobody stopped him,he cud hav been out of the hou there n then! @Iamkavitak walking out of the house, nobody stopped her! Looks like yahi chahiye sabko ki competition kamm ho #BB14 @ColorsTV #DirtyGame.”

Kamya also slammed Abhinav and Rubina for the fight. “All the words used in this fight. Abhinav u could have stopped this! Sab tamasha dekh rahe the waah waah waah #BB14 @ColorsTV Why are u so angry #Rubina ? Why snap at #Rahul now? Why use words like aukaat n all.. u loosing it girl! Grip it grip it..!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV. Well i like rubina n kavita both! So far rubina n abhinav unnecessarily poking kavita! Also when u urself talk abt ur personal life on national tv, dont expect others to not enter into it! Its a game, this will happen! #BB14 @ColorsTV,” she tweeted. Kamya also praised Aly and wrote, “You did well Aly Goni,”

However, former contestant Shardul Pandit, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entry along with Kavita, took a dig at the FIR actor in a series of tweets. “Ye Kaunsa ghar hai jiske darwaze sab par band hai aur sab Mar rahehai waha jane ko. Koi nahi. Aap band hi Rakho ghar ka is darwaza . Samajh sako to samjho #BigBoss14.” He added, “This tweet might irk people but tell me if it’s true or not? Kya Show bada ya contestant? Let’s see what decide. #kavitakaushik #BigBoss14 #BB14 #BigBoss2020. This is the first season where on a show contestant has been saying I don’t need it. To fir dekh lo .”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also sided with Rubina and Abhinav as she tweeted, “Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn’t it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14.”

After slamming the contestants for doing nothing that could entertain the audience, Bigg Boss had opened the main door, asking willing contestants to quit the game altogether. Kavita was seen walking out of the door during a fight with Rubina and Abhinav.

