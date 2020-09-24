Bigg Boss 14: Tinaa Datta refutes rumours of participation, writes note on how she was flooded with calls from sponsors, media

Actor Tinaa Datta has denied being a part of hit reality show, Bigg Boss. There were rumors that Tinaa is one of the contestants who have been finalised for the upcoming 14th season of the show. However, Tinaa denied the rumours with a long post on Instagram.

Sharing the note, she wrote, “My Love Letter To My Favourite Bigg Boss! Ssssh....Romance Kharab Mat Karna.” “Dear Bigg Boss, Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did. My gosh! Ever since rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing nonstop. I feel like a girl who has just gotten engaged... my phone is off the hook. Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from media, headlines about the two of us and so much curiosity. I am thinking ye khichdi paki hi kaise? My darling this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and not on Indian television so remember I still love you but as an audience member and not as a contestant,” she wrote in her note.

The show is reportedly coming back from October with host Salman Khan. Stars such as Gia Manek, Neha Sharma, Karan Patel, Ejaz Khan, are all rumoured to be joining the show. Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik and Onir have denied being part of the show.

Aly said in an interview with IANS, “I am not doing Bigg Boss. The format and concept of Bigg Boss are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say ‘never say never’.” He is currently busy with his show Zidd, which he called a ‘big’ opportunity. “It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,” he said.

Tinaa rose to fame with her daily soap, Uttaran. Last year, she opened up about being in an abusive relationship. “I’ve consciously decided to focus on my life. I would love to settle down but I haven’t met the right person. I’m out of an abusive relationship and want to settle down in life but not with someone from the industry,” she had said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

