Bigg Boss 14: Two contestants to leave the house tonight in surprise eviction, who would they be?

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, viewers will see not one but two evictions. A new promo from Colors show how two contestants would find themselves out of the house.

Sharing the clip, the Instagram handle of Colors wrote: “Aaj double eviction ke din, @ikavitakaushik, @rubinadilaik, @jasminbhasin2806 aur @nishantsinghm_official mein se honge kaun se contestants #BB14 ke ghar se bahar? Tune in at 10:30 PM to watch it on #Colors.” The clip showed contestants sharing tense moments - we could see Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia - all waiting for the names to be announced.

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was quite eventful. While ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill entered the house and played fun games with the contestants and the audience also got to watch Eijaz and Pavitra play romantic couple for the entertainment of all, there was an unpleasant side to the episode as well. It involved Eijaz, Kavita and Salman Khan.

To dial back a bit, Eijaz and Kavita had a nasty fight some time back. Their discomfort was evident even on Sunday’s episode. During a task on Sunday’s episode, the rest of the participants were asked to label Eijaz or Kavita as non-essential and that’s when matters heated up. Kavita was upset that everybody was holding her accountable for her fight with Eijaz. She mentioned how she barely knew him and had met him only thrice since she arrived in Bombay in 2002. She mentioned how despite not knowing him well, out of courtesy, she had called him her ‘friend’ on entering the Bigg Boss house. She also spoke about how out of goodness she had cooked for Eijaz during the lockdown, when he had requested for it since he was alone. Salman had reprimanded her, saying lockdown had been tough on many. Later she had declared that if Bigg Boss only wanted to show negative things about her, then she would rather go back home.

It may be recalled that during the red/green zone task, earlier in the week, Kavita had clearly stated that she did not consider Eijaz to be her friend and that he had used her. It had led to some heartburn and Eijaz had been seen weeping over it later.

