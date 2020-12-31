Bigg Boss 14: Umar Riaz reacts to Abhinav Shukla’s criticism of brother Asim Riaz, advises him to ‘start trying hard’ to be visible

Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz, seems to have taken umbrage to Abhinav Shukla’s comments in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. After Abhinav mocked Asim and said that he was ‘trying too hard’ in the previous season, Umar advised the former to ‘start trying hard enough’ to show everyone that he is in the show.

“One advice for #abhinav, plz start trying hard enough for people to see that u are actually in the show! @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND #bb14,” Umar tweeted.

During a conversation with the other contestants, Abhinav compared Sidharth Shukla and Asim. While most of the negative comments about Asim were muted, Abhinav could be seen imitating him and heard saying that he was ‘trying too hard’ in Bigg Boss 13.

Asim’s fans were angered by Abhinav’s comments and began trending an abusive hashtag against him on Twitter. Meanwhile, Abhinav’s fans came out in his support and began trending ‘I stand with Abhinav Shukla’.

Abhinav is a part of Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik. They are among the most popular contestants on the show and have been nicknamed RubiNav.

Incidentally, Asim was offered a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, but he turned it down. “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’,” he told Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview.

“This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest,” he added.

