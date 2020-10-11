Bigg Boss 14: Viewers claim Nikki Tamboli being favoured by ‘seniors’, Rubina Dilaik says that’s why she is winning tasks

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is the first confirmed contestant on the reality show as she graduated from “to be confirmed” status to “confirmed contestant” status on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While she seems to be going strong on the show despite starting the week with multiple altercations with her fellow contestants, many among those inside and outside the house believe she is being favoured by ‘seniors’ for no reason.

Love her or hate her, Nikki seems to be the topic of every discussion inside the house. In last episode, Rubina Dilak was seen talking to husband Abhinav Shukla and fellow contestant Sara Gurpal that seniors were supporting and favouring Nikki and that was the reason why she was able to win all tasks. Not just the contestants, the seniors too were seen talking about Nikki. Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan told her that she has been doing very well. “Public pagal ho jaegi (The public will go crazy),” Sidharth told Nikki.

Several viewers took to Twitter to voice their concerns. A Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know makers aur seniors kyun Nikki ko itna tabazoo de rahe hai? She is a villian not the heroine. This season is so predictable and boring... #BiggBoss.” Another accused the seniors of being biased and said, “Rubina said Seniors (Gauahar Khan) help #NikkiTamboli many times in a task by giving water to clean her face And Rubina requested senior’s(#Hina) to give water to #AbhinavShukla. They said NO. And same senior disqualified Abhibav for water. BIASED Senior’s.”

There are also many who continue to support Nikki. A fan wrote on Twitter, “@nikkitamboli is a star seriously ! @RubiDilaik and her husband discussing Niki being favoured by #SidharthShukla #HinaKhan #GauaharKhan have to understand these seniors have seen it all so they value a tough competitor what do u guys say? You can’t entertain #gohome #biggboss.” Another viewer claimed that only the women were gaining attention on the show and wrote, “#NikkiTamboli and #PavitraPunia are looking strong...#JasminBhasin is adding some fun quotient...This season seems to be ladies special..”

