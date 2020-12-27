Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta charges at Arshi Khan, throws water at her and twists her hand

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Days after he came back on the show, Vikas Gupta once again got into an ugly fight with Arshi Khan.

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will bring new twists to the equations inside the house, and fans will also witness a major fight between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.

The promotional video for Sunday’s episode opens with the contestants lined up in the garden area and reading placards they have made. Nikki Tamboli is heard saying, “Haye haye Aly ko karo bye bye (Down with Aly Goni, bid him goodbye).” Aly, on the other hand, says, “Ab hoga sachai ka bolbala lagao Nikki ke muh pe tala. Ab tumhara jeena haraam, ab dekho tum (Now truth shall win, shut your mouth Nikki. Now you wait and watch, I will make your life hell).”

Jasmin Bhasin holds a placard saying, “Ghar walo me macha halla, vikas hai nalla...apne pad se istefa de do (It is a popular belief among the housemates that Vikas is useless.He breaks the rules, is found sleeping in the day. Why don’t you quit the post of the captain if you cannot keep the dignity of the post)?”

The scene then switches to celebratory mood. Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen standing with Salman on the stage. The two actors will be seen celebrating Salman’s birthday on Sunday’s episode.

Next, we see Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13, appearing as a guest and conducting a task for the housemates. The contestants were perhaps supposed to label the person who is the least entertaining on the show. Nikki chose Arshi but Shehnaaz called her “interesting,” On the other hand, Arshi said Vikas lacked entertainment quotient.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 82: Rahul Vaidya questions Salman Khan for calling him a quitter, Aly objects

Later, after the lights had been switched off, Arshi went up to the captain’s room and woke Vikas up. He charged towards her the moment he got up and yelled, “Itna tadpa rahi hai, tujhe itni gandgi lagegi andar se (You are torturing me so much).” Vikas also twisted her hands and threw water on her during the tussle.

Follow @htshowbiz for more