Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta evicted for physical violence against Arshi Khan?

Vikas Gupta, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘challenger’, has been evicted for physical violence. Vikas reportedly pushed Arshi Khan, for which he was told to exit the show. It is against the rules to be violent with a co-contestant.

According to Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri, Vikas was evicted for pushing Arshi into the swimming pool. The two have been at each other’s throats in recent days. After Vikas predicted that Arshi would be voted out of the show, she demanded an audience with Bigg Boss. “Ab ye Shilpa Shinde ban rahi hai (Now she is trying to be Shilpa Shinde),” Vikas had said.

Vikas and Arshi have also come close to blows in the past. After an altercation, Arshi hit him and he responded in a similar fashion. Soon, Eijaz Khan intervened and stopped them both from getting into an ugly fight. Vikas said, “How dare you! Are you mad? She is hitting me.” Arshi yelled, “Don’t touch me!”

Jasmin Bhasin interjected, “It is all equal, you hit him and he also stopped you in a similar way.” Arshi was then seen asking Vikas to stay away from her. He replied to her, “You come near me, I never do. You are being too mannerless now.”

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman got into a heated back-and-forth with Arshi, after she accused him of humiliating her. She said that she’d expected Salman to make fun of her lips. Salman said that he will not stand for such accusations. When Arshi said that she was just joking, Salman said that it is his hope that every contestant on the show leaves respectfully, and because he does not like jokes like this, it would be better if Arshi didn’t speak to him at all.

