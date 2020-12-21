Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta to re-enter the house, says ‘not just my desire but need to win the show’

Producer and entertainer Vikas Gupta is all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. He has thanked his fans for their support. Amid rumuors of his re-entry, Vikas posted a video on social media where he promised his fans that he would emerge a winner. However, he did not name the show, Bigg Boss.Vikas was kicked out of the game when he pushed Arshi Khan during a fight and she fell into the swimming pool inside the Bigg Boss house.

Vikas said, “Hey guys! I am going live after a long time and you will soon know why I am here. I wanted to thank you all for your love and support. Many people, many, many people, have written to Colors and Viacom (producers and presenters of Bigg Boss). You have sent me sweet and lovely messages. The way the entire country rose up for me, I wish the housemates would have done the same.”

He added, “Thank you all that you guys have done so wonderfully. Taken time out to ...write. From tweets to messages...I feel very, very nice, and thankful. Thank you very much. I will do what I do, best is play well, right? Try creating situations that entertain everyone. I really do need to win this time. It is not my desire but need this time, I will do well, no matter what. Please keep supporting, I need that support.”

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote on Instagram, “Live before it begins again. Thank you everyone for writing to me for quitting, for messaging in support. I am grateful to each and everyone of you and I promise I will put all that I have to do the things that I do and entertain you. Winning is my need this year and not a desire I will put more than hundred percent. thankyou #VikasGupta #Biggboss14 #VGAalaare.”

Vikas got support from host Salman on Saturday, when Salman slammed Arsih for instigating Vikas and talking ill about his mother. Salman told Arshi that it might not be the right thing to do, but, he would have reacted in a similar manner had someone said things about his parents.

In response to Salman and in her defence, Arshi alleged that Vikas abandoned his mother and did not take care of her. Later, she also claimed that he did not want to continue in Bigg Boss 14 as he was ‘bored’.

