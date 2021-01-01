Bigg Boss 14: Vikas reveals he was kicked out of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Jasmin says his own behaviour led to it

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta praises Jasmin Bhasin even as she says she was kicked out of a show because of his attitude.

When Vikas Gupta entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, he only had good things to say about Jasmin Bhasin. However, the equation could not remain cordial for long and Vikas Gupta and Jasmin have been at loggerheads for sometime now. On Thursday’s episode of the Salman Khan show, Jasmin claimed that Vikas was kicked out of the show Khatra Khatra Khatra because he created a dispute.

Talking to Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin said she trusted Vikas earlier and found him to be a genuine person but not anymore. “Ye jab channel head karta tha, show chalata tha to logon se aise baat karta tha kya (Was this the way he talked to people when he headed a channel or ran a show)? I know him. This is not his reality.”

“Mujhe sab pata hai. The vibe, the trust… wo sab nakli hota hai (It is all fake),” she added. Vikas, who was standing right there, listening to Jasmin said that people change with time. “I have forcefully changed myself. Now I am scared to become someone else. I am okay. In Khatra Khatra Khatra, I was thrown out. The channel ousted me.”

Jasmin then said, “Aap nikale gaye the (you were thrown out). There were reasons, there were disputes. You created a dispute.” When Vikas objected, she added, “I don’t like the way you behave, you make your eyes, your face gestures, the way you talk. I don’t see any truth in it. Pehle mujhe Vikas real lagta tha, abhi made-up lagta hai (I found Vikas real earlier but he seems all made up now).”

Earlier, Vikas was seen praising Jasmin and he had said, “If she decides to be loyal to a person, Jasmin will give her 100 %. I was impressed when despite Abhinav not taking her name during the nomination, she stood by him. She doesn’t see right or wrong. Ever since I came in the house, I wanted to be her friend.”

Also read: Tribhanga teaser: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in a web of complex relationships, watch

Jasmin and Vikas worked together on the comedy show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more