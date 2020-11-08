Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh says Salman Khan’s ‘memory is more than anyone I have ever met’

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, said the Bollywood star’s memory was better than anyone he knew. He also added that they had been friends way from before they became actors. Vindu was the winner of third season of Bigg Boss.

When Vindu and Kavita Kaushik were discussing her re-entry on Bigg Boss 14 on Saturday night, Vindu had called her a friend and said he loved her. To this, Salman joked, “Kavita! Vindu just claimed to be your friend. How many times have you met him? Do you know him?”

Kavita did not take the joke and rather went on to explain that she knew Vindu very well. “I have met Vindu enough times to know that he has a fun side, and an aggressive side. So I know that.” Salman then quipped, “Vindu and aggressive? We have never seen him aggressive! During his Bigg Boss season, we only saw him cry.”

A Bigg Boss fan tweeted about Salman’s comment and wrote, “.@BeingSalmanKhan to @Iamkavitak Konsa Aggressive Behaviour Dekha Aapne @RealVinduSingh ? Hamne toh always, kind, humble and golden-hearted dikhe :) Salman: Vindu is Real Life Winner & HERO, everyone cried in the show ;) #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020.”

Vindu tweeted in response to the fan, “Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan is a friend since before we were actors and his sense of humour is amazing ! His memory is more than anyone I have ever met and he can remember crazy details and was pulling my leg so aap sab aish karo and #BB14 enjoy karo .”

On Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had asked Vindu, alongwith Kamya Panjabi, Surbhi Chandna and Arti SIngh to decide whether Kavita should be sent back to the house. Finally, Kavita entered the house.

