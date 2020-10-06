Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh takes a dig at Nikki Tamboli for refusing to do dishes to save her manicure

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli got into quite a few fights on the first day itself, thanks to her love for her newly-manicured nails.

South actor Nikki Tamboli has been at loggerheads with one and all since day one on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14 that began Saturday. Co-contestant and TV actor Jasmin Bhasin began crying after her fight with Nikki, while Punjabi singer and another participant Shehzad Deol has also been fighting with her. The common issue is that Nikki does not want to wash dishes till the time her manicure is intact. Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh has now taken a dig at Nikki

Vindu tweeted, "Hehehe absolutely bhai this is old outdated technology acrylic nails. @blueskyindia1 means your own nails extended , can’t break or lose color keep washing dishes too ! Next year contestants can do #BlueskyNaila and they will last thru entire season too . #BB14.” He was responding to a Twitter user.

Jasmin and a few others mocked Nikki for giving such excuses, and seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan also advised her to come up with a better excuse to skip washing dishes. Hina suggested she should think of a medical reason while Gauahar reminded Nikki that she could use gloves to protect her nails while working.

A fan of Vindu also asked him to share his list of the strongest contestants this year. However, the actor replied, “Have watched it bhai but am busy till 26th so after that we decide who is the best you all watch till then am off to #Ayodhya ji for the first time in my life so it’s an auspicious and beautiful #TuesdayMorning.”

Vindu often actively follows the show that comes back every year and openly shares his views about contestants. Last year, he was a vocal supporter of Sidharth Shukla who ended up bagging the season winner’s title.

