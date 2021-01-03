Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 89 written update: Salman takes Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik to task

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was a relief for the housemates as host Salman Khan declared there would be no evictions for now. However, he informed the audience that the evictions will take place on Monday when some guests enter the house.

Earlier, Salman began the episode by scolding the participants for fighting over food and showed several instances of the same. Next, Salman aired the footage of Rakhi Sawant being sidelined by the housemates and took the culprits to task. “Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, ‘Rahuls’ (Rahul Vaidya and Rahul Mahajan), Aly Goni. Everyone! Shocking. You came here to earm respect and clearly could not earn it. And, you guys are ..like Rubina is the face of Colors channel. I should be scared of you all. God knows what you will say ‘nose will fall now’ or something,” Salman yelled at them.

“Rubina you were right there, and you were enjoying while they (Nikki and Jasmin) ganged up against Rakhi. You were looking the worst.” When Jasmin claimed she was “ashamed” of herself, Salman shouted, “Sirs and madams, you guys are talking about all unrelated kinds of issues. Do you have any clue what we have on you? Are we opening your secrets out here? All of you are celebs, you know how an image is made with tough, hard work and you are making fun of her (Rakhi)?” He also told Nikki that he career was yet to start and she was already cracking jokes at the expense of an experienced person.

“You were provoked? Jasmine! You were having fun, Bigg Bos checked, he told you and checked you but you went to another level. Once you are out, you will realise how your face and personality are clearly different things. Each time I saved you, you took me lightly. Let me tell you, you are looking really, really bad. I do not want you to look bad. You have become really mean, not nice at all. You have anger, frustration, you are demeaning, you are putting somebody down all the time. Have some empathy! And if your friend Aly does care about you, he should stop you. But I was shocked to see what he did to Vikas today.”

Vikas claimed he came on the show as he needed the finances but added that each time, he is targeted by one or the other contestant, either for his work, sexuality or something. Aly then said he did not want to drag the issue but had to. “Now he will cry, I cannot. There is frustration for certain things that happened. He has been asking me to talk about it but I do not want to speak about it here. That is not realted to this show,” Aly said.

Vikas insisted that he must know the entire matter. After Salman also urged him to do so, Aly said, “It is an old incident. He used to head this channel and I was struggler. He got me out of a project. He was the one who did not want me on the show. And then, he did this thing. He said bad things about me and Jasmin when we working with him on a show. I did not even know Jasmin well at that time. People came on sets to me and told me he was saying these things about us (Aly and Jasmin). His own people have told me.”

Jasmin got emotional as Vikas and Aly discusses it all and Vikas insisted on knowing names of the people who told Aly about it. “I was the head of the channel and I refused him work, then how did he manage to work on that very show?” Vikas asked and Salman explained to Aly that people may not prefer to cast a new guy. The Bollywood actor also said that no single person can take such decisions, it is a collective decision of producers, creative teams, director and all those involved, he added. Vikas claimed he had always treated Jasmin as a friend and had no idea about the issue that Aly was talking about. He added that he had asked them earlier but they said they’d let him know after the show ends. Vikas also asked Salman to clarify on the allegations that Vikas blackmailed people, but Salman said it was not related to the show and ended the discussion right there.

Salman then told the housemates that the problem was that the old contestants wanted to play a game of ‘old versus new’ contestants but did not succeed in their plan. He also revealed that Aly and Rahul Vaidya had been using Arshi and Nikki for their game and were not real friends.

Later, Abhinav Shukla told Rahul Vaidya that there is only one group in the house and was Vikas and Arshi. Rahul agreed saying that they may fight to create a wrong impression but actually supported each other in tasks.

Salman also welcomed actors Sunny Leone, Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Kaushik on the show. Pankaj and Satish were promoting their upcoming film, Kaagaz. They also played fun games with the contestants.

Salman then announced that evictions will take place on Monday when a few guests will visit the house.

