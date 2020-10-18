Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Jasmin Bhasin says Eijaz Khan ‘physically intimidated’ her, Salman Khan drops shocker

Jasmin Bhasin could be seen levelling serious allegations against Eijaz Khan in a new promo of tonight’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She accused him of trying to ‘physically intimidate’ her during a task.

“Hum task karte hai, kheencha-taani sab karte hai, but humein pata hota hai kaunsi line cross nahi karni hai (We do tasks, we all push and pull, but we know which line not to cross),” Jasmin said, adding that Eijaz came extremely close to her face to ‘intimidate’ her.

“Mujhe inki ek glimpse dikhi ki yeh physically intimidate kar sakte hai ek aurat ko, uske itna kareeb aake (I saw a glimpse of his personality, wherein he can physically intimidate a woman, by coming so close to her),” Jasmin said.

Defending himself, Eijaz said, “Game mein aap offense kar rahi thi, main defense kar raha tha (You were in offense mode and I was in defense mode in the game).”

Jasmin was not satisfied with this explanation and said, “Toh agar yeh unka game tactic bhi tha, yeh unki personality ka woh roop dikhata hai ki woh game mein ek aurat ko physically intimidate kar denge, woh line cross kar denge jahaan a woman would get uncomfortable (Even if it was a tactic for the game, it shows his personality that he would physically intimidate a woman for the sake of a game and cross a line to make her feel uncomfortable).” Eijaz explained his strategy and said that he was allowed to use a psychological tactic to win the task, which is not wrong.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 seems to be living up to its title of ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change now)’. In another promo, host Salman Khan dropped a shocker on the contestants - the freshers will decide the next person to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Rahul Vaidya talked about a contestant, who, according to him, says ‘irrelevant’ things and whistles all day. Nishant Singh Malkhani, explaining his vote for eviction, said, “I think he does not understand Bigg Boss at all.” Nikki Tamboli wants a certain contestant to be ‘thrown out of the show’. It remains to be seen who will eventually be evicted.

Last week, the ‘seniors’ - Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan - were given the power to decide who would be evicted and they chose Sara Gurpal.

