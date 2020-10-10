Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 7: Nikki Tamboli is first confirmed contestant, Salman Khan brings up rape case against Eijaz Khan

The first weekend ka vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14 was full of Salman Khan’s style, fun and much more. On Saturday’s episode, Salman chided Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli for their behaviour inside the house. The episode also ended with Nikki becoming the first contestant to graduate from “To be confirmed” status to “confirmed contestant” status.

One of the most explosive moments on the episode came when Slaman showed a conversation between Eijaz and Sidharth Shukla. “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised wedding but did not marry her. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail.” Eijaz also said he wanted to apologise to Rubina Dilaik. Sidharth told him, “Waise hi cheezein mere saath hone wali thi is ghar mein (Something similar was about to happen with me in this house last year). He then advised Eijaz to not be disrespectful but give it back to anyone, irrespective of the gender, if he is disrespected. After playing the clip, Salman also told Eijaz, “Aap galat jaoge to galat dikhoge, but agar sahi ho to sahi ho na (If you go the wrong way, you will look wrong, but if you are right, it will look right).”

Eijaz then told Salman, “I know I am right but I am awkward and often cross-check. I am extra conscious.” Salman responded saying, “Happens with everyone. Why are you scared? We are with you.”

Rubina Dilak was seen telling husband Abhinav Shukla and Sara Gurpal that seniors were supporting Nikki for no rhyme or reason and that was why she was winning all tasks. On the other side, seniors Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan were also seen discussing Nikki. They told her that she has been doing very well. “Public pagal ho jaegi (The public will go crazy),” Sidharth said.

While teasing contestants about eviction, Salman made fun of Tehseen Poonawala (contestant from season 13) and also told them that one among Nikki and Pavitra Punia would be a confirmed candidate by the end of the episode. Salman also made fun of Jasmin for not knowing how to wash clothes.

Salman asked Pavitra and Nikki why they keep saying Eijaz has an aggressive personality but is not showing his true self in the show. Salman asked, “Kisne bola naam batao? (Tell me the name of the person who told you these things).” Salman also called Abhinav, Nishant and Sara “watch from home audience” for doing nothing at all and playing spectators on the show instead of actively participating. Salman also advised Rubina to continue speaking for herself and joked that people who cast Abhinav for the show have been fired. “Abhinav ko cast karne wale ek insan ki galat casting ke liye naukri chali gayi,” he said.

Caller of the week asked Nishant why he was being almost invisible. He also asked who is real, the person we see in the house or the person in the introduction video. Salman asked the caller to take all precautions to prevent Covid-19.

Asked to choose between Nikki and Pavitra, Hina said Pavitra would be more responsible but Nikki is more deserving and won immunity tasks twice.They finally decided on Nikki’s name and she became the first contestant to be confirmed.

