Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik’s showdown angers Salman Khan, host walks off stage

Host Salman Khan was seen angrily walking away and taking off his jacket in a new promo for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday’s episode. The reaction came after contestants Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan fought in front of him.

The latest promo opens with a task wherein contestants are expected to label one person as the one who is “non-essential” on the show. They need to choose between Eijaz and Kavita. Abhinav and Nishant label Eijaz as non-essential contestant.

Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and wild card contestant Shardul Pandit named Kavita as “non-essential”. Soon, an angry Kavita is seen yelling, “I did not want to say this but because of this (people labelling her as non-essential) I am going to say it. I respected a senior person from the industry (Eijaz) and did not refute when he claimed we are good friends.”

She further said, “That is my biggest mistake. He told me ‘Kavita, I am scared. I do not have food, Kavita’. I cooked for him but I am not his friend, he is a crazy man. Such a person cannot be my friend.” As Eijaz interrupted and kept asking, “What did you say?,” Kavita told Salman, “Just look at his behaviour!”

Salman got angry and told them, “Keep fighting, keep fighting.” He then walked away from the stage and took off his jacket as the promo ended.

When Kavita made her entry last weekend, an excited Eijaz had quipped, “She is one of my 5-6 friends from inside the industry.” Kavita did not refute any of his claims until Thursday’s episode where Eijaz replaced her as the captain of the house. Kavita was seen locking horns with him over duties and claimed that he had been ignoring her ever since his captaincy. Soon, Kavita and Eijaz were seen fighting in the bathroom area and she claimed he had used her and made false claims that she was a friend. Talking to others in the house, Kavita also claimed that she never spent enough time with Eijaz and had only had a few telephonic conversations.

Shocked at her behaviour and statements, Eijaz apologised to Kavita and told her, “I am sorry I considered you as a friend. It was my misunderstanding. I thought sharing sadness makes you friends but clearly that is not the case.” He also said that he had shared his insecurities and low phase with her and, therefore, considered her a friend.

On Saturday’s episode, Salman had avoided discussing the topic and clearly told the duo that this was something personal and should be kept to themselves. He had also tried to explain to Eijaz, without naming either contestants, that he must not impose his friendship on anyone and it will be friendship only if the other also felt the same.

