Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Hardik Pandya plays hilarious prank on Eijaz Khan, watch

A new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows three Mumbai Indians cricketers interacting with the contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo features Hardik Pandya and Eijaz Khan.

The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday will see the first eviction of the new season. In a new promo shared by Colors, host Salman Khan can be seen asking all 10 contestants to pack their bags. But before any of them is asked to leave the Bigg Boss house, it’s the usual fun and entertainment.

The promo shows the lead actors of TV show Choti Sarrdaarni entering the house as guests and interacting with the contestants. Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia even tells Rubina Dilaik that she is now a fan of hers after watching her performance in the house. Not only this, three Mumbai Indians cricketers also interact with the contestants via video call.

 

In a hilarious moment from the promo, cricketer Hardik Pandya asks Eijaz Khan about who among the contestants is hitting the most number of fours and sixes in the house. He replies, “ main maar raha hu (it’s me)”, to which Hardik reacts, “koi baat nahi (it doesn’t matter).” This leaves all of them, including Salman, in splits.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Viewers claim Nikki Tamboli being favoured by ‘seniors’, Rubina Dilaik says that’s why she is winning tasks

Eijaz had recently made headlines when he opened up about a major incident from his past when he had to go jail after being accused of rape. A clip of him talking to Sidharth Shukla about his personal life was shown in the last Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Eijaz told the Bigg Boss 13 winner, “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised I’d marry her but didn’t. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail,” he said. Eijaz said that the incident broke him, and that he had to skip the premiere of his film Tanu Weds Manu and move to Dharamshala for some time.

