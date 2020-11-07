Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: It’s a romance face-off between Jasmin-Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli-Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav-Rubina. Watch

A lot has happened on Bigg Boss 14 and a lot is likely to happen in the coming days - what remains a constant is the daily dose of entertainment. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see all the potential pairs compete with each other to prove who is the best of the lot. Promos from Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu even Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia trying to outdo one another.

In one of the promos, actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was seeing saying that the journey of Bigg Boss 14 would be celebrated here because ‘abhi nahin toh kabhi nahin’ (there is never a right moment for celebration). It then showed Jasmin and Aly dance to a Hindi film song. A few second into the promo and we could see Abhinav serenading his wife Rubina singing hit song - Tu Hai Biwi No 1. They also shared a kiss onscreen.

Later, we saw Rahul Vaidya dance to the hit Shah Rukh Khan song - I Am The Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The episode will also see guests coming in; the video showed choreographer turned director Remo D Souza accompanied by Salman Yusuf, Punit Pathak and Shaki Mohan. Salman and other male contestants were also seen doing a tricky dance step with Salman Yusuf.

Another promo showed Eijas and Pavitra, who otherwise enjoy a blow-hot-blow-cold relationship on the show, also dance but more like they were competing with themselves rather than with others. Another duo that danced was Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In an interview to Hindustan Times, ousted contestant Nishant Malkhani had said that Jaan had a huge crush on Nikki.

