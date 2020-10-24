Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Pavitra Punia sees ‘love’ in Eijaz Khan’s eyes, Salman Khan has a hilarious response

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Pavitra Punia sees ‘love’ in Eijaz Khan’s eyes, Salman Khan has a hilarious response

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Pavitra Punia said that she saw ‘pyaar (love)’ as she stared into Eijaz Khan’s eyes. Host Salman Khan teased them about it. Watch the video here.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Pavitra Punia looks into Eijaz Khan’s eyes.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are seen dialling up the romance in a new promo video for the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan asks them to look into each other’s eyes and say what they see. “Romance dikhayi de raha hai aapko aankhon mein (Can you see romance in her eyes)?,” Salman asks Eijaz.

“Eijaz ki aankhon mein mujhe ek cute sa bachcha dikhayi deta hai jo bohot cute sa hai. Badtameez bhi hai thoda sa. Aankhon mein pyaar dikhayi deta hai (In Eijaz’s eyes, I see a little child who is very cute. He is a little rude too. I see love in his eyes),” Pavitra says.

Salman then pulls Pavitra’s leg and asks, “Aankhon se itni saari cheezein pata chal jaata hai aap logon ko (You can make out all these things just by looking into each other’s eyes)?”

 



Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, “Ghar ka maahaul hua romantic jab @eijazkhan aur @pavitrapunia_ ne ki aankhon se baate (The atmosphere in the house turned romantic when Eijaz and Pavitra spoke through their eyes).”

Also read | Bigg Boss: Step inside Salman Khan’s luxurious chalet, complete with gym, bedroom and courtyard. See stunning new pics

In the past, Pavitra has expressed her fondness for Eijaz. She earlier told Rubina Dilaik that she tried her best to forge a connection with him but felt that he does not reciprocate her feelings. “I felt emotionally connected to this person because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him,” she had said.

Meanwhile, two wild card contestants - television actors Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh - are set to enter Bigg Boss 14 this weekend. A new promo shared online by Colors TV shows them battling each other in a fierce dance-off. According to reports, they will be joined by another wild card contestant but the identity of the third person has been kept under wraps for now.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Oct 24, 2020 15:34 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Rana open after DC opt to bowl
Oct 24, 2020 15:34 IST
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 24, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

Bihar Election 2020: Katoria will see a contest between RJD and BJP again
Oct 24, 2020 15:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh coming off Covid-19 peak, claim officials, set a new target
Oct 24, 2020 15:33 IST
Facebook, Twitter chiefs to testify before Senate on November 17
Oct 24, 2020 15:31 IST
Rajasthan to have post-Covid-19 care clinic and ward at each district headquarters
Oct 24, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.