Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan in splits as Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya take potshots at Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Diwali celebrations continue inside the house. A special feature will be a qawwali session featuring all the contestants as they take potshots at each other. The promo of Sunday’s episode shows Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya target Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan respectively.

The promo shows a qawwali session happening where everyone is dressed for the occasion. Jaan is with a harmonium as he sings in Hindi: “Bhutiya nalli joh boli, double dholki hai Tamboli.” Nikki is seen dancing as Jaan says these words. Jaan teases Nikki about being double-faced. It is known that Jaan likes her while she calls him her ‘bhai jaan’.

In the course of the session, Rahul targets Eijaz and sings: “Banta hai sher khan lekin kamzor hai Eijaz Khan (he pretends to be strong like Sher Khan but is actually quite weak).” The rest of the contestants laugh in unison and take Eijaz’s name as Rahul sings. Salman even jokes: “Kavita tumko badaa mazaa aa raha hoga (Kavita, you must feel very nice on hearing this).” Pavitra Punia too is see nodding her head as she is in agreement with Rahul’s claim.

Both Kavita and Pavitra have had issues with Eijaz in the past. Kavita has issues with his abusive language and considers him an acquaintance and not a friend. Pavitra’s issue stems from their blow-hot-blow-cold equation with him.

Bigg Boss 14 has seen quite a few ups and downs - from Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entering viewers as ‘toofani seniors’, the evictions of Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Malkhani to all the troubles Kavita, Eijaz, Pavitra, Jaan and Rubina have seen inside the house.

