Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan loses his cool, reprimands Rubina Dilaik up for disrespecting format

After praising her spirit just a week ago, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan reprimanded Rubina Dilaik this weekend. In a new promo video for Sunday’s episode shared by Colors, Salman and Rubina can be seen arguing after she declares that she doesn’t want to take part in a ‘prakriya’ (process).

In the video, Salman sarcastically tells her, “Agar aap kahen, toh har cheez hum aapse approve karwa lete hain bhai (If you want, we can run everything by you first).” Rubina raises her hand and replies, “Mujhe mere point of view ke liye daant padegi... (If I am scolded for having a point of view...),” but Salman interrupts her and says, “Madam, main aapse badi tameez aur adab se baat kar raha hoon. Main yahan par koi contestant nahi hoon. Yeh galat hai, aur yehi aapko bhaari padne wala hai. (Ma’am, I am speaking to you politely. I am not a contestant here. I’m telling you that this is wrong, and this will come back to bite you later).”

Rubina was seen getting into arguments with several contestants during the week. She took on Sidharth Shukla over cooking duties, and also during tasks. She accused Sidharth of being ‘unreasonable’, and said that as a ‘senior’ contestant he should be more balanced and responsible in his behaviour. “I am unreasonable, but only for you,” a heated Sidharth responded.

In Friday’s episode Abhinav Shukla advised Rubina to not pick fights with Sidharth. “He is a wall. Wo chilla ke bolega tum usko convince kar hi nahi sakti (He will continue shouting and you cannot convince him).”

In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lauded Rubina for standing up for herself, and advised Abhinav to let her fight her own battles. “You’ve got what it takes, and Abhinav, let her fight her own battles,” he said.

