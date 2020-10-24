Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan reveals Jaan Kumar Sanu’s ‘true colours’, causes rift between him and Nikki

Host Salman Khan laid bare a hidden side of Jaan Kumar Sanu in a new promo video for Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. Salman accused Jaan of being friendly to everyone, but also scheming against certain people behind their backs.

In the video, Salman says, “Teen hafton mein, sabse zyaada dosti ke daawe issi aadmi ne kiye hain (he’s the one who’s made the most promises about friendship in three weeks).” And then, Salman asks, “Yeh kissne kaha ke ‘main pagal thodi hoon ke Nikki ko captain banne dunga’ (Who asked ‘am I mad to let Nikki become the captain’)?” Rubina Dilaik replies, “Jaan ne bola (It was Jaan).”

Nikki Tamboli, who considered Jaan her friend, is visibly upset by the revelation, and walks off towards the washroom, with Jaan tailing behind her. The two have had an up-and-down run on the show so far. In Friday’s episode, the two flirted with each other, and Jaan even sang a song for her. He blushed when Nikki kissed him on the cheek.

Early in the season, Jaan had declared his love for Nikki with a song, but Nikki rejected his advances by calling him ‘bhai-jaan’. Reacting to the developments, his mother Rita told Zoom Digital that it is a ‘good timepass’ and she is ‘enjoying’ it. “Yeh sab masti thi (This is all in good fun), I am enjoying this. You never know what Jaan is doing. I am enjoying it and everyone is enjoying it. Both of them are very young. It is a good timepass and at least they are doing something in the house. Masti wala jaisa time pass kar rahe hai (They are just having fun to pass the time),” she said.

