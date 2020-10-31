Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan schools Rahul Vaidya about nepotism, slams his comments against Jaan Kumar Sanu

Salman Khan in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 will school Rahul Vaidya about recent comments on nepotism made by him, against Jaan Kumar Sanu. In a promo video, Salman told Rahul that Bigg Boss isn’t the platform where discussions about this topic should be had.

Earlier this week, Rahul had suggested that Jaan -- the son of popular playback singer Kumar Sanu -- had got work on Bigg Boss because of nepotism. When Salman asked Jaan if his father has ever recommended him for a job, the singer said, “No sir, dad has never recommended me.”

Salman told Rahul, “Agar mere father mere liye kuch karte hain, toh woh nepotism hua? Aap apne bachcon ko kisi ke upar thop rahe ho, pressure daal rahe ho, iss industry ke andar woh possible hai? I want to know (If my father does something for me, is that nepotism? Pressuring someone to hire your children, is that possible in this industry? I want to know).”

Rahul can be seen shaking his head silently in the video. Rahul’s comments also didn’t go down too well with Jaan’s mother, who said in a video posted on Jaan’s social media accounts, “Mai Jaan Kumar Sanu ki maa Rita. I am very upset. Jaan has been in the (Bigg Boss) house for past three weeks. All the other contestants have also been there. Everything was going fine- tasks and everything. Now suddenly, Rahul Vaidya said ‘Jaan is a nepotism kid and I don’t like nepotism’. I must say Jaan is not a nepotism product, he has worked very hard. He wanted to become a singer with his own conviction and passion and it is because of his own hard work that he shares the Bigg Boss stage with Rahul.”

Earlier this week, Kumar Sanu had distanced himself from his son’s controversial remarks about Marathi, and questioned the upbringing he’d received from his mother.

In the promo video, Salman also took on Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. To Rubina, he said, “Rubina you make your life miserable, and you make everyone else’s life also miserable.”

