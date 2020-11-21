Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slams Abhinav Shukla, says while he stays safe Rubina keeps getting nominated

Bigg Boss 14’s latest promo showed host Salman Khan blasting Abhinav Shukla over his captaincy task. What’s more is that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star accused him of behaving in a manner that made Rubina Dilaik look bad in front of others.

The promo showed Salman talking to husband and wife pair. He said: “Abhinav, aap ne yeh bhi bola tha ke mujhe captain banao taake main Rubina ko save karun. Toh usse basically Abhinav yeh hota hai ke aap bach jaaye ho aur Rubina sab ke nazar mein aa jaati hai. Aap patli gali se nikal rahe ho aur Rubina nominate ho rahi hai (Abhinav, you had also said that make me the captain so that I can save Rubina. So, basically what happens is that while you stay safe, Rubina gets noticed by all. You manage to escape but Rubina keeps getting nominated.).”

Abhinav didn’t agree with the accusation and retorted: “Nahin saab, I disagree with this.” To which Salman then added: “Abhinav aap ko ek begging bowl leke bheek maangne ki zarurat nahin hai (Abhinav, you don’t have to go begging with a bowl in hand).” As Salman said the last words, Rubina could be seen welling up.

It may be recalled that only on Thursday’s episode, Abhinav had schooled Rubina for discussing game plans with her friend Jasmin Bhasin. He had told her that it was not important to be right inside the Bigg Boss house, but to take the right decision. When Rubina had stayed adamant, he had angrily reacted: “Jab tumhe consult hi nahi karna hai, ab chhodo ab ho gaya hai sab (When you don’t want to consult, now let it be, what has happened has now gone), I don’t have anything to say.”

Incidentally, the couple is considered an ideal one inside the Bigg Boss house. A couple of days back, the duo was spotted discussing the secret to a successful marriage with rumoured couple-- Jasmin and Aly Goni.

In the promo, meanwhile, Saturday’s episode will also see Ekta Kapoor as its celebrity guest. She declared how she changed her actors but her characters stayed intact. Later Kavita Kaushik entertained all by her comic act.

