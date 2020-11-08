Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu, calls him the ‘rudest’

Host Salman Khan did not address any of this week’s fights on Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode and it was all about fun and dance last night. However, he seems to have addressed all the major ugly fights and issues on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The promo for Sunday’s episode shows him scolding one and all.

The video opens with Salman reminding Pavitra Punia that she hit Eijaz Khan during a fight and also used abusive language. When she claimed she has never abused, an angry Salman showed the clipping of their ugly fight. Salman then questioned the authenticity of her emotions. “Ye emotions hain ya full on drama (Are these your emotions or just drama)?” he asked. “I do not know what is your chemistry, Pavitra but you are not in your senses!,” he added.As she began explaining her side, Salman stopped Pavitra from speaking. When she apologised, he yelled, “You say sorry time and again but also keep doing the same thing!”

Next, Salman schooled Jaan Kumar Sanu for his abusive language and told him that from being the sweet little boy, he had become the rudest guy in the house. “What level are you stooping to? And it will not affect anyone’s personality but yours alone,” Salman. Jaan had used abusive language in a recent task during his fight with Eijaz.

Nikki Tamboli was next in line, who was chided for her behaviour during a task and asked her where she hid the mask. When she did not speak, he asked why was she hesitating in speaking when she could easily do it. She had hidden a mask - supposed to be obtained for immunity - in her trousers during a task earlier this week. Salman chided her when she said she did what she had to. “You are still saying you did what you did? Really shocking! What would have been the reaction had Rahul Vaidya done the same thing?,” Salman asked.He closed the discussion saying that it is only Nikki who gets to decide how low she wants to stoop for her game.

The promo ends with a teaser for evictions of this week. Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya are nominated for evictions.

