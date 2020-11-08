Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 35: Salman Khan declares Naina Singh is evicted

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of drama and emotion as host Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour through the week. The episode also ended with the eviction of Naina Singh, who had entered recently as a wild card contestant.

The episode began with Salman telling Kavita Kaushik that she came back in the house due to public demand. He then started a task - a personality test game. The contestants had to select the one contestant with multiple faces. Eijaz Khan ended up as the person with multiple faces, according to the housemates. Salman then began with discussing the major fights of the week.

Pavitra Punia was the first one to be schooled by Salman. He asked why she did the same things just a week after criticising Kavita for using abusive language, physically aggressive and talking about things she had done for Eijaz. Pavitra apologized for her behaviour, adding that it was not revenge but a genuine outburst of emotions. She also explained that she was not apologising for her behavior but only for the physical aggression and abuses. Questioning the authenticity of her feelings, Salman chided everyone else in the house, asking why no one objected to her behaviuour. “It is shameful. Abhinav you were right there. Aap khuddari ki mashaal le ke ghoom rahe ho. Kya matlab hai (You are being the flag bearer of self respect, what does it mean)?” Salman said.

When Salman asked why Eijaz did not create an issue out of the fight, he said he most people in the house lack sense and rational and he wanted to avoid negativity. “Mujhe akela feel hota hai, ha mai weak hu, Shardul k paas jaa k raat me roya (I feel alone and weak, yes I am. I went up to Shardul and cried that night),” Eijaz responded. Salman then said that the contestants were enjoying Eijaz being bashed.

Chiding Nikki for her behavior during the task when she hid a mask inside her trousers, Salman asked what she would have done if the player (Rahul) opposite her tried to take out the mask. Nikki accepted she was wrong but Rahul nodded in the negative. Appreciating Rahul for his restraint, Salman also said that no one told Nikki she was wrong because it was Rahul in front of her. They would have reacted had it been against Abhinav, he added.

Salman then announced the Bharosa task wherein Abhinav and Pavitra were to wear garlands and contestants had pick the one who would be least trustworthy. Everyone except Shardul and Jaan named Pavitra as the least trustworthy person.

Caller of the week questioned Jaan’s fight with Eijaz and Jaan admitted he should not have done things that he did. Jaan added that he has apologised and even Eijaz had apologized to him when they hugged. Salman then said that using abusive language would blame his mom.

Salman then announced the eviction of Naina.

Later Eijaz and Jaan talked about their fight and the singer apologised. Eijaz said he was hurt and angry as he had abused his sister. “I am my sister’s parent for my sister on the marriage register,” Eijaz said. He added, “Do you know why I always objected whenever you have touched me?” Jaan said he did, but Eijaz replied, “No. No one knows the reason. I won’t say here because my father will be hurt. Understand if you can, can’t say anymore.”

