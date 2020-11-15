Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 42: Shardul Pandit leaves house, Eijaz Khan calls Kavita Kaushik ‘purani heroine’

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan began the post-Diwali episode on a happy note by initiating a qawalli competition among the contestants which were divided into two teams. Rahul Vaidya sang a qawalli from his team and took a sly dig at Jaan Kumar Sanu by calling him ‘Nikki’s bhaijaan’. Jaan sang from his team’s side and began his act by making a spitting gesture at Rahul.

Rahul’s team then targeted Eijaz Khan through their qawalli. Eijaz took a dig at Kavita Kaushik and called him ‘purani heroine’ while she went on to groove to the same song. Jaan took his revenge and called Nikki ‘double dholki’ during the qawalli session. He also targeted her own teammate Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla (who was in the other team) and she went on to give him some comfort during the task by sitting on his lap as her team made fun of him through the song.

Salman launched another game which allowed a contestant to clear his/her co-contestant’s misunderstandings while offering them a gulab jamun. Jasmin said Rubina had a superiority complex. Aly gave ‘galatfahmi ke gulab jamun’ to Jasmin, saying that she thinks everyone is as good to her as they are behind her back. Eijaz fed a gulab jamun to Pavitra Punia to make it clear that he is not playing a game with her. Jaan fed Nikki a gulab jamun and told her that she thinks she is making new friends but it’s not true. Rubina said Nikki that she has shown her better side only after two weeks on the show and asked her which of her two sides was true.

The most entertaining part of the episode was when writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Naagin actor Surbhi Chandna joined Salman on stage as special guests. They introduced Salman to a child actor named Garvit who was dressed up as Donald Trump and introduced himself as Donald Dumb. Harsh congratulated the Trump lookalike for his loss in the Presidential elections.

Salman then launched yet another task during which the contestants were to rate each other for various qualities. Eijaz said Jasmin had been faking her personality but Salman countered his view and said that she was being her real self. Rubina said Rahul was over confident while he claimed that the actor had a superiority complex.

Finally coming to the evictions of the week, Salman mentioned that there was a negligible difference between the audience votes received in favour of Shardul Pandit and Rubina. Shardul was allowed to walk out of the house as his mother had been unwell.

Surbhi, Harsh and Garvit also entered the house for some fun. Surbhi made Eijaz perform nagin dance with her and the two put up an entertaining show.

