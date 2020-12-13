Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 69: Rahul explains why he quit, Vikas protests against Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Sunday teased new twists while also showcasing contestants picking on their fights again. While Eijaz Khan picked fights with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni and Vikas got angry with Bigg Boss, Rahul Vaidya was also seen on the Bigg Boss stage.

Talking to Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant wondered why Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin did not accept their relationship. “Dono k beech me bahut love lapata hai, pata nahi kabool kabool hai kyu nahi karte (They love each other a lot, I don’t know why they refuse to accept it).”

The episode also saw Eijaz Khan locking horns with Aly and Jasmin, at separate occasions. While he picked a fight with Aly during the task for “galatfehmi ke gubbare”, Jasmin objected to Eijaz’s allegations that Jasmin had achieved her success due to favouritism, not her hard work. During the task, Vikas became a common target as Eijaz, Kashmera and Arshi claimed that Vikas is under the impression that he understands game and every contestant very well but he did not understand them really.

Next, Salman welcomed Rahul Vaidya on stage and asked him to explain why he quit the show. Rahul took a voluntary exit last week when offered an opportunity, claiming that he was feeling homesick. Rahul said that after stepping out, he realized it was a mistake to quit the game mid-way. “My fans were upset that I left the show. My mom also said I was going great and should not have quit,” the singer said.

Salman chided Rahul and said, “Sab miss karte hain. Mai 6 maheene farm pe tha. Why? Because if I go home and galti se corona de diya to (Everyone misses parents. But I was at my farm for 6 months. Why? Because what if I went home and infected them with Covid-19?)?” When Rahul mentioned that he was also upset because he did not get any response from Disha Parmar, Salman responded, “Ha humara yahi kaam hai…disha is show ka hissa nahi thi, humara koi obligation nahi tha (Right! Is that out job? Disha was not part of this show so there were no obligations there).” Rahul had proposed Disha for marriage and while the actor claimed she sent her response to Rahul, the answer is yet to come out in public.

Teasing contestants about eviction, Salman declared that Abhinav Shukla has been voted out. As he bid his goodbyes, Jasmin cried and said she will have to love and take care of Rubina Dilaik. After a lot of drama, Salman stopped them and all and broke the news that there would be no evictions for the week. Jasmin then said she had decided to not fight with Rubina if Abhinav had left, but will now fight as he stayed back.

Later, Arshi teased Vikas even as he asked her to stop touching him. When she did not stop, Vikas got angry and started speaking in English. Speaking in English in the house is considered as breaking a rule of the Bigg Boss house. When Bigg Boss announced they must not speak in English, and after a few co-contestants asked him to speak in Hindi, Vikas said he was doing it deliberately. “Apparently we are on Big Brother, I will speak in English and appears that we can break rules here. She (Arshi) is not being reprimanded for constantly touching me despite being asked not to. There wasn’t even a single mention about her behavior on Weekend Ka Vaar. They haven’t even told Arshi that she cannot do this,” he said.

