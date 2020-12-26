Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 82: Rahul Vaidya questions Salman Khan for calling him a quitter, Aly objects

Salman Khan was forced t o scold housemates once again on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. He scolded everyone, once again, for not fighting and playing for their own selves.

The episode began with Rubina Dilaik playing songs as part of a task and she also said that Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant are fake friends.

Salman began his conversation by praising the contestants for the recent captaincy task. He said that Arshi Khan and Nikki Tamboli made best use of their brains. He then asked Arshi to clarify why she thought everyone pitted her against Vikas Gupta. She could get an answer, and had an argument with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni instead. Salman then asked Nikki why she supported Rahul Vaidya instead of playing for herself. Nikki started crying as she said she wanted to create a bond with Rahul Vaidya.

Salman then chided everyone, jokingly, and said, “Film city ke Bandar aur kutte upset hain ki aap log show ko seriously nahi le rahe, khud ko seriously nahi le rahe. (The dogs and monkeys in Film City are upset that you guys are not taking yourself seriously. Neither are you taking the show seriously).”

The caller of the week then asked Abhinav why he told Rubina that Rahul Vaidya was nothing if Aly is not around. Abhinav said Rahul had said he would not have quit if Aly was there in the house. The question hit a pain-point for Rahul Vaidya. The singer told Salman he wanted to clarify that he felt bad when as host, he labeled him as someone who ran away. “Sir, Aap kehte hain bhaaga hai, bhaga hai, bhaga hai to accha nahi lagta (When you say I ran away, ran away, it does not sound nice).” He also said that he was hurt when Bigg Boss also said he got scared and ran away.

Salman got angry and told Rahul, “It is good that you took this up. I must tell you. You ran away and you cannot escape that reality. You took your mother’s name but that was not the case. It was a weak moment and you could have overcome it. You did not. You were scared of the situation and chose to run away. It was at such a point that we allowed it but do think that would have been possible normally? Does your contract allow it? I will say this every weekend that you ran away and you must have the guts to own up your mistakes. Don’t try and put it on me.”

He added. “Be a man and face it. You were scared of being alone. In this house, people have been isolated for weeks. Gautam Gultai, Vikas , Arshi – so many of them were all alone. The whole house went against them for weeks. They did not run away crying. You are lucky the contestants are not picking the issue in the house. The fact that you could go out and meet family is unfair for them.”

Also read: TV industry stood strong amid the pandemic in 2020: Small screen’s big steps in the new normal

Rahul then asked why was he brought back on the show to which Salman said, “Why did you come? Did we hold your hands to drag you to the show? Did we beg you to come back? All I am trying to tell you is that this show is doing good for you, that’s it. End it there.” Soon after Salman went, Aly was seen telling Rahul that he should not have picked the issue with Salman. “You should have talked to me once about it,” Aly told Rahul.

Follow @htshowbiz for more