Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 83: Vikas throws water on Arshi, she questions his presence on the show

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 83: Vikas Gupta, who was earlier thrown out of the show for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, threw water on her in a new fight.

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was mainly about the Bollywood star and his birthday. His co-actors Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and choreographer Dharmesh came on the show to celebrate Salman’s birthday and even the housemates had a special return gift – no evictions for the week.

After playing a few games with Salman, Raveena said, “He was my first hero. He used to harass and bully me. He used to do such things! He blew the chewing gum in my face and stuff like that. Of course, I was a novice and had not attended any acting classes. I did not know that was his way of teasing me.” She added that he was also very protective of her, and then thanked him. Raveena and Salman first worked together in 1991 film, Patthar Ke Phool.

After a few more games and making Salman perform 173 “thumkas” in a minute, Raveena called for the birthday cake but they had to wait as the contestants had special performance for Salman.

When the housemates wished him a happy birthday and Rahul Vaidya led them, Salman joked, “Wo sab theek hai, bus bhagna mat (all that is fine, just do not run away).” Rahul held his ears in apology and said he won’t. Salman was taking a dig at Rahul’s voluntary exit from the show. The singer had also recently expressed his displeasure at being called a quitter.

Next, it was time for Shehnaaz to enter the show. She wished Salman and then proceeded with a task for thye housemates. She also praised Arshi Khan’s entertainment quotient.

Salman Khan then announced that there would be no evictions this week, in view of the festive season - celebration of his birthday, Christmas and the upcoming New Year, all combined.

Later, Rahul Vaidya was seen talking to Rubina Dilaik and both agreed that they should play in a such a manner that ensures the challengers do not reach the last stage of the game. Rahul added that they may continue with their friendships and animosity but remember and ensure that only original contestants reach the stage.

After the lights went off at night, Vikas and Arshi engaged in yet another ugly fight. Woken up suddenly from his sleep, an unwell Vikas blasted Arshi and declared warned he won’t let her sleep. After an ugly exchange, Vikas threw water at Arshi. Later, Arshi told Sonali Phogat that Vikas has changed. “He was silent and nice but he gets upset and irritated too soon now. I won’t fight with him for entire day tomorrow, but he will. That is because he only has me,” she said.

After Vikas revealed that he has been suffering from low blood pressure and is being administered 2-3 injections everyday, everyone convinced him to get back and asked Arshi to stay away from him. However, Vikas was soon crying and shouting in his sleep and Sonali woke him up to make sure he was okay. Arshi was then seen talking to the camera and saying, “Why do you call such people on the show? They are unwell, need 2-3 injections a day. He is even shouting in his sleep. What is this Bigg Boss?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more