‘Bigg Boss 14 will not end till Dec 2021’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Singh take a dig as Vikas Gupta returns to the show

After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.

As Vikas Gupta re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house on Monday’s episode, actor Vishal Desraj Singh took a dig, saying that the current season may as well be named “comeback season 14” instead of Bigg Boss 14. Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also endorsed his views on Twitter. Devoleena was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 .

Vishal tweeted, “The amount of people are coming back in the big boss house is amazing looks like the show is not going to end till dec 2021. Good for me big fan of the show tlet’s just call the show a comeback season 14 instead of BB14 #BB14.” Devoleena shared his tweet with a few laughing emojis.

Vikas is not the first one to have made a re-entry on the show this year. While strong and popular contestants have often been allowed a second chance on the show, this is perhaps the first year when almost every contestant voted out, has made a re-entry.

Previously, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni (a wild card entry) took voluntary exit from the show at different points and made a comeback. Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik were also allowed re-entry in the house. Only a few of the original contestants, like Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani, and wild card entries Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh have not made a re-entry on the show yet.

Vikas, on the other hand, originally participated in Bigg Boss 11. However, he has been appearing on each season of the show ever since his participation. Last year, he came on the show as a replacement for Devoleena and was supposed to be playing the game on her behalf. This year, he entered the house as a challenger on Bigg Boss 14 finale that was held earlier this month.

