Bigg Boss 14 written update day 13: Abhinav tells Rubina ‘Do not pick fights with Sidharth Shukla, he is a wall’

It was all fights and chaos on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 with even the seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan locking horns with each other. Right at the starting, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli were competing for their items and it ended in a confusion with Sidharth and Gauahar disagreeing with each other over the final decision.

Sidharth insisted it was a draw between Nikki and Jasmin as no one even had the basket intact. However, Gauahar and Hina insisted Jasmin should be declared the winner as she had bigger portions of the torn basket. It was the first time Hina was seen disagreeing and fighting with Sidharth. Eventually, Sidharth was visibly tired of the argument and agreed to the decision. Jasmin was then announced as the winner.

It triggered another argument as Rubina Dilaik yelled “women power” and Sidharth got angry asking how was it a “women power” thing if it was about two women fighting. Hina also disagreed

Nikki was later seen cribbing about the decision and telling Nishant that she got to know who is unfair. She also said she saw Sidharth as fair until the task happened. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla asked his actor wife and co-contestant Rubina not to pick fights with Sidharth. “He is a wall. Wo chilla ke bolega tum usko convince kar hi nahi sakti (He will continue shouting and you cannot convince him).” Rubina told him that she was not trying to convince anyone but will not allow anyone to twist her words.

In the luggage room, Jasmin was seen telling Nikki that she will not have a conversation with her ever because of her foul language.

Hina explained to Nishant Singh Malkhani why Sidharth was wrong in the task earlier in the day, and Nishant was trying to explain why Sidharth must have felt bad after Rubina’s yelling “women power”. Shehzad Deol then intervened and said, “Aap keh rahe ho Sidharth ko bura laga kyuki uski baat nahi mani gai. Isliye usko bura laga? Yahi mere saath hua, aapne taali mari thi to maine bola (Are you explaining why Sidharth got angry and he did so because of a context? Do you realize the same happened with me during our fight?)?”

