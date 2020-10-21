Bigg Boss 14 written update day 17: Rubina wants to quit show, says Salman Khan insulted her, Bigg Boss assures her he was joking

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of drama as well as chaos as the contestants and seniors competed to stay safe from eliminations. While Rubina Dilaik claimed Salman Khan insulted her and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla over the weekend, seniors Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were caught in a serious argument with Sidharth Shukla while making an important decision.

Shehzad Deol, who had been asked to stay invisible as a punishment (by wearing a gown that says ‘gayab’), got into an argument with Eijaz Khan. Eijaz said, “Tu mera competition nahi hai (You are not my competition).”

Soon after accepting his duties, Rahul announced that he won’t clean dishes as his back was hurting, resulting in more quarrelling. Rubina, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra said they will also not do their duties as they, too, have back pain. Jasmin got angry and announced that she won’t cook for Rahul nor clean for him.

Rubina and Jasmin pointed out that Rahul performed weird dance steps during a task and even jumped into the pool but cannot do the dishes. Eijaz told Rahul that he has many more medical issues in his back than the singer, but he had been cleaning the dishes.

Later, Bigg Boss called Rubina in the confession room and asked her why she had been upset for sometime. Rubina then said that she felt insulted when host Salman addressed her husband as “saaman (material)”. She started crying as she said, “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected.” Bigg Boss then told her that though she may feel otherwise, no one was brought on the show to be disrespected.

Rubina then explained that she had convinced Abhinav to be a part of the show. She said for Salman to say “Aapka sara personal saaman Bigg Boss ke paas hai sirf ek saman aap ghar ke andar ke le ayi hain (all your personal belonging are with Bigg Boss and you only entered the house with one belonging),” was very insulting for both Rubina and Abhinav. Bigg Boss told her that Salman was only explaining things to her when she refused to participate in a task and even disrespected rules of the show. “He never wanted to say that Abhinav is a burden for Rubina. We are sure he was only joking,” Bigg Boss added.

Rubina again said she could not continue and Bigg Boss asked to specify what that meant. She then said, “Mai yaha kaam nahi karna chahti. Nothing against Salman sir, nothing against the show..Aur salman sir humein personally nahi jante ki unko itna personal comment ka samajh ata ho (I would not like to work here. Salman sir is not even close to us that he could joke about something like this on his own).” Bigg Boss then summoned Abhinav to the room and told him about the discussion. Abhinav tried to convince her that if at all, It was an insult for him and she should allow him to respond but she insisted it was about both of them. He asked Bigg Boss, “Mai janana chahta hu what was the intention us sab ke kehne ke peeche (I want to know what was the intention behind saying such a thing).” Bigg Boss responded that it must have been a joke on Salman’s part and if they were so bothered, they can ask the Bollywood star himself the next weekend. Bigg Boss also asked them that Salman could be asked not to joke with the couple going ahead.

Soon, the task for graduating to the next stage began and Sidharth and Gauahar had a huge fight. The team losing the task would be asked to leave the show, along with Shehzad.

Asked to take a decision by watching the footage of the task, Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar again started fighting and Pavitra was seen trying to overhear the entire conversation. After declaring that Sidharth and his team cheated in the task, Gauahar declared that if Bigg Boss still wanted to bend his rules, she is perhaps on the wrong show. The episode ended without any final decision.

