Bigg Boss 14 written update day 20: Jaan Kumar Sanu blushes as Nikki Tamboli kisses him on cheeks

Friday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode brought bad news for Nishant Singh Malkhani as he was stripped off his captain’s rank. Nikki Tamboli’s day was no better.

The episode began with Jaan Kumar Sanu stepping out from the red zone and Rubina Dilaik telling Nishant that he should punish Nikki for staying inside the red zone despite several requests. Nishant went up to Nikki and told her that he’d punish her and lock her luggage if she did not step out. Nikki said she did not care. Nishant then announced that he will punish Eijaz Khan as well as Pavitra Punia got angry for not convincing Nikki.

Abhinav Shukla tells Rubina that she should not manipulate Nishant as a captain but she insists she gave up her chance for Nishant’s captaincy and she will have a say in it. Abhinav told her that the alliance only means they should not create problems for Nishant.

When Nikki went up to Jaan to apologise, he told her he that she should not talk to Rahul Vaidya as he said cheap things about her. During a discussion, Nikki said she’d nominate Rahul as she could not understand him while Jaan said he’d nominate Abhinav and Rubina. Jaan was also seen singing for Nikki “Tu de de mera saath” in the kitchen area and she could be seen blushing as everyone had fun. Nishant also asks Jaan who should be sent to red zone and Jaan promptly named Rahul.

Later, Nishant and Nikki confronted Rahul over things he had been saying. Nishant said he trusted Jaan, respected Nikki but had neither trust nor respect for Rahul. Rahul responded that he was disappointed and shocked. After Rahul left, Nikki talked about Rahul sending voice notes, songs and requests “mujhse milo (please meet me)” on Instagram and Facebook messenger. On the other hand, Rahul shared the discussion with Pavitra and told her that he was shocked with Nishant and Jaan’s behavior. After a yelling session, Nikki said she wanted to slap Rahul.

Bigg Boss then called everyone and chided Nishant saying he was not fit for captaincy. Pointing out his mistakes – dancing on others’ finger tips, continuing to do household chores and discussing nominations - Nishant was suspended from captaincy and asked to vacate the captain’s room. Abhinav was first seen telling Rubina and Jasmin that Nikki had watched all seasons and asked why she didn’t stop her friend Nishant from committing the mistakes that he did. Rubina told him that it was a clear case of Nishant’s friends backstabbing as they did not want his captaincy to continue. Abhinav also told the same to Nishant and asked him why Nikki and Jaan – two people who have watched maximum Bigg Boss episodes – never stopped him.

Next, Pavitra yelled at Rahul for claiming that she had a crush on Abhinav. She even started crying and every contestant, except Rahul, gathered around her to console her. Rubina held her hands and hugged her from across the boundaries between green and red zones as she asked Pavitra to not take things personally. Nishant tried to convince Rahul to apologise to Pavitra but he refused.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced a festive surprise and Nikki and Rubina were asked to compete for a garba challenge. Everyone laughed and when Nikki kissed Jaan on his cheeks during her performance and he started blushing. Asked to judge the competition, Rahul named Nikki as the winner but Nishant said it was Rubina for him. Jasmin had the deciding vote and she awarded Nikki as the winner of the task. Bigg Boss then asked Nikki to name two people who would not be a part of Navratri celebrations inside the house and she named Rubina and Abhinav. As part of the celebrations, sister duo Preeti and Pinky entered the house to entertain the contestants.

