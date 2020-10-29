Bigg Boss 14 written update day 25: Rahul cries after fight with Jasmin, Eijaz says he does not reciprocate Pavitra’s feelings

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Jasmin Bhasin continuing to yell and cry over Rahul Vaidya’s statement and Rubina Dilaik was seen asking her to cool down. Rahul and Jasmin continued their fight as well. All participants also slammed Rahul for his statements. Jasmin said, “Mujhpe Eijaz ne bhi dum lagaya, usko maine nahi bola. Ye dhamki kya deta hai (Even Eijaz used force during a task but I did not say anything but why is he - Rahul - threatening)?” Kavita Kaushik told Jasmin “it was not intimidation” and added, “You played much better than me. You are strong. This was just simple task tactics.”

Shardul Pandit then told Jasmin she must understand that threatening can be a game tactic. “Mai is show me kya kar rahi hoon, aise admi ghatiya hote hai, aise insane pe mai spit karti hun. (If men are using their physical strength to make women feel insecure and threatened, what am I doing in this game? Such men are not good and I spit on them).”

Eijaz Khan was seen asking Jasmin to suggest what Rahul could have said, instead of what he did, to her to ensure she backed out of the task. Abhinav Shukla was seen calmly telling Eijaz, Naina Singh and Jasmin, “We segregate a person with a criminal mind in the outside world, what can we do here? Eliminate him?”

After the red zone was locked for the day, Rahul’s new friend Nikki Tamboli also told him, “You play well, but what you did (to Jasmin) was wrong.” Rahul asked her not to create an issue, adding that he did not do anything and had only said Jasmin would get injured. Rahul was also seen crying as Nikki held him and calmed him down. “Sabke samne weak side dikhanga to fayda uthaenge…Tu red zone se chali gayi to mai pagal ho jaeunga, mai tere alawa kisi se baat nahi karta. Thank you for being there. Mai baakiyo ki tarah hota to Jasmin ko sorry bolta (If I let everyone see my weakness, they will use it against me. I will go crazy if you go out of the red zone. I do not talk to you anyone except you).”

Rahul and Nikki then discussed how Jasmin must have watched last season well. “She must have watched last season. There was this incident where tea was thrown, Jasmin tried it with water, actress hai na to copy karna asaan hota hai (It is easy to copy as she is an actor).”

Eijaz, Nikki and Pavitra Punia were discussing who should be saved among those inside the red zone and Jaan was hurt when Pavitra called him “Peeth me chura ghopne wala (backstabber)”. However, moments later, Pavitra was later seen sharing her feelings for Eijaz with Jaan.

Nikki was seen teasing Eijaz about Pavitra. “Wo ho gayi hai emotionally attached, bahar aa ke jada hogi (She is emotionally attached and I am sure it will only grow when you both are staying together),” Nikki said, adding that Eijaz must clarify his stance to Pavitra before she gets too attached, to avoid her feelings getting hurt. “Mai bol dega mere dil me aisa hai nahi, meko aisa chahiye bhi nahi life mei (I will tell her, I do not reciprocate her feelings and neither do I want something like that in my life),” Eijaz responded. However, Pavitra was seen offering a heart-shaped parantha to Eijaz and he shared that he had coloured his hair. Nikki and Jaan laughed out loud and started cheering and clapping for Pavitra and Eijaz.

Meanwhile, Jaan was summoned to the confession room where Bigg Boss informed him about the latest development. The singer was informed that his statements had “hurt sentiments” of people speaking Marathi language. He then apologised and said he did not intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings and was sorry if someone was hurt.

In the kitchen, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina also locked horns over household chores.

Later, Jaan was seen crying and saying that he may not stay in the house for long. Eijaz and Pavitra hugged him and asked him to believe in himself..

