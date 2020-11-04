Bigg Boss 14 written update day 30: Pavitra, Jaan call Eijaz Khan a chameleon after ugly fights

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 on Tuesday was all about the new captain of the house Eijaz Khan. While he had ugly fights with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia, he was also seen sharing details of his bank account and his personal struggles as he cheered Shardul Pandit after he was sent to the red zone and nominated for evictions for the week.

Big Boss announced the nomination task and gave Eijaz the power to save one person from nominations. Saying that Jasmin worked for an entire month to ensure that the housemates could enjoy some porridge, Eijaz named Jasmin as the person who should be saved. Soon, Rahul Vaidya-Pavitra and Jasmin –Naina Singh were seen discussing Eijaz’s decision.

For the task, contestants were supposed to convince others that they deserve to be in the game and ensure they have the oxygen mask provided. As the task began, Nikki hid the oxygen mask in her trousers while Rahul kept asking Nikki to play fairly. After the task ended, Nikki was announced as the winner. Pavitra said it was a dirty game that Nikki played and everyone agreed. Even Jasmin praised Rahul for playing with constraints and said Rahul won despite not winning the task as he did not do anything stupid in aggression. On the other hand, Jaan also told Nikki she was wrong and she asked him to stay out of it. While discussing how she was not wrong and was only playing the game, Nikki claimed Rahul said, “Remove it from below and hide it above)”.

Later, Shardul was seen asking Jasmin how to go about things and tasks in the house when the first round had something dirty like what Nikki did. “And she was also declared the winner,” a shocked Shardul said. Jasmine told him that he’d like to feel like a winner also after winning and added that self-respect matters. Shardul then told her matter-of-factly, “I had self-respect but no food or work or money.” The discussion comes after Shardul has openly talked about facing financial stress and a lack of work.

Towards the end of the episode, Pavitra was also seen getting angry with Eijaz saying she did not like reason that he gave for saving Jasmin. Nikki asked her to calm down and added that she should not have expected anything. Pavitra was in a very bad mood and started crying, saying she will not play the game to save herself and would willingly go to the red zone. A concerned Nikki kept convincing her to fight for herself even as Pavitra continued to cry. Pavitra and Jaan also discussed how she cooked forever for everyone. Right then, Nikki also said ‘Now, I think Kavita was right in blasting him.”

As the task ended, Naina, Shardul, Rubina and Rahul were nominated for evictions this week.

In separate incident, Nikki asked Jaan not to kiss (Mujhe pucchi mat diya karo) and he jokingly said he will. However, she continued with a straight face that she had been meaning to tell this to him for some time. Soon, Jaan was seen following Nikki around in the washroom area as she got ready to retire and he kept asking why she was behaving weirdly. When she refused to explain anything, Jaan said no one is talking straight. At this point, Eijaz jumped in and started fighting over the use of language. They had an ugly argument where Jaan kept saying Eijaz should not mistreat him just because he respects him. “I am not afraid of you, I only respect you as an elder brother,” Jaan said but Eijaz was clearly in no mood to mend bridges.

As the episode ended, Eijaz went to the red zone area and asked Shardul why he did not cry and beg for safety during the nominations task. Eijaz said, “I know you need money to survive and she needs it for expensive dresses and makeup. She just won a show and you have an ailing mother and no money. If she goes out right now, she will have jobs to do but you do not have anything. I know. I had Rs 4000 in my account and took a Rs 1.5 lakh loan from a friend.”

