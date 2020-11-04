Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Jasmin Bhasin cries as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra Punia says Eijaz is trying to copy Sidharth Shukla

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought some great news for Jasmin Bhasin as her friend Aly Goni joined her inside the house as a wild card entry. However, the episode also saw Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia getting nastier towards each other for smallest of reasons.

Episode began with Nikki Tamboli approaching Rahul Vaidya to apologise over her behavior during the task the previous day but he was in no mood to reconcile and told her he was hurt and did not want to talk. Later, Jasmin was seen asking Eijaz to remember the good times when he ruled TV and was a star to gain some positive energy instead of talking only about his struggles.

Soon, Eijaz and Pavitra began fighting and she said he was a captain because of her and they started yelling at each other. She again called him a chameleon once again. Both kept yelling ‘jo karna hai kar, marna haimaar, nikalna hai nikaal (Do whatever you can, hit if you can, make me exit the game if you can).” Eijaz even claimed she slapped him but she said she did not. Pavitra was also heard yelling that Eijaz was trying to copy Sidharth Shukla. Then, Jasmin tried to calm down both Pavitra and Eijaz but neither was ready.

Jasmin’s friend Aly Goni then entered the house and asked her not to cry. During his conversation, he told Jasmin that she was doing well but added that she was wrong in her fight with Rahul. He added that he is happy she apologized to Rahul. Then, they also agreed to a pact wherein he asked her to not interfere in his fights inside the house while she simply asked him to avoid using bad or abusive language, and not blame anyone’s parents or upbringing during fights.

Later, Eijaz went up to Aly and clarified that, for him, Pavitra, Nikki and Jaan held equal importance for him. He added that he felt it was fair to not name just one among the three friends so he named Jasmin instead.

Also read: Divya Agarwal blasts trolls shaming her for posting glam pic days after dad’s death: ‘Why do I have to feel guilty about moving on?’

The Bigg Boss house then turned into a solar system for the captaincy task. The contestants in the green zone were to behave as planets revolving around the orbit on the buzzer, and the one to land on the ground first would be out of orbit and out of the captaincy race too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more