Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Jasmin Bhasin cries as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra Punia says Eijaz is trying to copy Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Jasmin Bhasin cries as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra Punia says Eijaz is trying to copy Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Pavitra and Eijaz Khan have been fighting and things got uglier on Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan continued to fight.

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought some great news for Jasmin Bhasin as her friend Aly Goni joined her inside the house as a wild card entry. However, the episode also saw Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia getting nastier towards each other for smallest of reasons.

Episode began with Nikki Tamboli approaching Rahul Vaidya to apologise over her behavior during the task the previous day but he was in no mood to reconcile and told her he was hurt and did not want to talk. Later, Jasmin was seen asking Eijaz to remember the good times when he ruled TV and was a star to gain some positive energy instead of talking only about his struggles.

Soon, Eijaz and Pavitra began fighting and she said he was a captain because of her and they started yelling at each other. She again called him a chameleon once again. Both kept yelling ‘jo karna hai kar, marna haimaar, nikalna hai nikaal (Do whatever you can, hit if you can, make me exit the game if you can).” Eijaz even claimed she slapped him but she said she did not. Pavitra was also heard yelling that Eijaz was trying to copy Sidharth Shukla. Then, Jasmin tried to calm down both Pavitra and Eijaz but neither was ready.

Jasmin’s friend Aly Goni then entered the house and asked her not to cry. During his conversation, he told Jasmin that she was doing well but added that she was wrong in her fight with Rahul. He added that he is happy she apologized to Rahul. Then, they also agreed to a pact wherein he asked her to not interfere in his fights inside the house while she simply asked him to avoid using bad or abusive language, and not blame anyone’s parents or upbringing during fights.

Later, Eijaz went up to Aly and clarified that, for him, Pavitra, Nikki and Jaan held equal importance for him. He added that he felt it was fair to not name just one among the three friends so he named Jasmin instead.

Also read: Divya Agarwal blasts trolls shaming her for posting glam pic days after dad’s death: ‘Why do I have to feel guilty about moving on?’

The Bigg Boss house then turned into a solar system for the captaincy task. The contestants in the green zone were to behave as planets revolving around the orbit on the buzzer, and the one to land on the ground first would be out of orbit and out of the captaincy race too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Nov 05, 2020 04:05 IST
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Nov 05, 2020 03:59 IST
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 03:58 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Samosa Caucus makes safe return to Congress
Nov 05, 2020 04:36 IST
Whoever gets to sit in the Oval Office will be leading a weak US govt roiled by political rift
Nov 05, 2020 04:29 IST
US Presidential Election 2020: Ballots in, battle is on
Nov 05, 2020 04:22 IST
Democrats’ hope of a Blue Wave didn’t pan out as they expected
Nov 05, 2020 04:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.