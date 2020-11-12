Bigg Boss 14 written update day 38: Eijaz Khan does naagin dance in a task and Abhinav refuses to accept it dance, fights with him

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 started with Eijaz Khan asking Jaan Kumar Sanu to shred his family photo in the nomination task. Jaan promptly did it while Eijaz kept saying that he did not have to do it as it was his grandmom’s last photo.

Soon after the task, Eijaz was seen crying on the shoulders of Shardul Pandit and saying that understood how tough it must be for Jaan. He further said his mother is no more and he only has three pictures of her. “I am sad I only remember she bashed me when angry and left. I do not remember much, my sisters do. I know that was the last pic of his (Jaan’s) grandma. He is a kid, I feel bad for him, meri nazro me bada ban gaya (He became big in my eyes now).He sleeps only after looking at that photo daily.”

Nikki Tamboli was then asked to urge Rahul Vaidya to sign a declaration form saying that Jaan is a greater singer, and gift it to Jaan. Pavitra Punia was next in line and she had to ask Eijaz to destroy photo frames of his dogs. He did it, even as both Eijaz and Pavitra cried. Jasmin went up to him, kissed him on hand. She also urged both to not fight anymore and be each other’s support. By the end of the task, Shardul and Rubina Dilaik nominated for the week.

Rahul then proposed to Disha Parmar, wearing a tshirt with the question, “marry me? disha happy birthday” written on it. Rahul then sang Saajan Ji Ghar Aye for Disha and said if her answer was yes, she should communicate to show makers and inform him.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task - a dance party for the night. The person to stay on dance floor till the end would be the captain of the house. The task began and soon, Eijaz joined the fun, performing the naagin dance. After the first round, it became a trigger for the fight between Abhinav and Eijaz. Abhinav wanted Eijaz out of the captaincy race, claiming that the nagin dance was no dance and Eijaz broke rules - lying down on the floor – with that form. Eijaz told Abhinav that it was a popular naagin dance he has been doing since childhood, adding that it is often done in Indian marriage baarat. After an ugly fight, Eijaz and Rubina were out of the race for captaincy.

During the task, many DJ Chetas, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan visited the house. Anu had some of his gems to praise the show. “Kar lo toss, TV par ek hi show chalta hai big boss (Try a toss,Bigg Boss is the only show that works on TV)”, “Khus rehne ka rone ka nahi, ye disco night hai aaj sone ka nahi…aur jo thak gaya wo idhar hone ka nahi (Be happy, do not cry, this is disco night do not sleep and if you are tired, you are out of here).”

Kavita Kaushik and Jaan were next to be kicked out of the game. Nikki and Aly Goni also had an ugly fight which also infuriated Jaan. When Nikki said Aly should not be the captain as he was new, Aly yelled that he was brought in (the game) because the housemates were not doing anything.

