Bigg Boss 14 written update day 4: Nikki calls Rubina ‘slow’, Sidharth Shukla talks about Shehnaaz

The Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was all about Nikki Tamboli. More than half the day was spent in discussing why she needed two items from her luggage. Later she was also spotted labelling some of her co-contestants and even called Rubina Dilak ‘slow’ and a ‘gadhi’.

The day began with Nikki picking a fight with one and all over luggage. Every day, seven items are allowed from the luggage room and the 11 people in the house get to discuss and decide upon the items. However, everyone got angry when Nikki kept insisting she was missing her ex-boyfriend and wanted his T-shirt and shorts to wear for the day.

Later, Pavitra tried to convince Eijaz Khan that he should not give undue attention to Nikki. Eijaz told her that he does not like it when everyone gangs up against Nikki. Pavitra told him that she did not like the rude way in which Nikki fights with everyone, including a senior like Eijaz.

When Gauahar asked Nikki if she could take the clothes the next day, Nikki told her she was genuinely missing her ex-boyfriend and added that another day, she may start missing someone else. Later, Pavitra told Gauahar that she is holding herself back to avoid getting violent ‘mai nahi chahti mai chapalein chalaun’ (I do not want to get so angry with Nikki that I throw slippers at her).”

Gauahar announced that she won’t allow food to be prepared or anyone to eat unless the contestants decide upon the seven items. Later, Nikki convinced Nishant Singh Malkhani to give up his items and promised him to allow get two items the next day. However, when the two told their plan to the rest of the housemates, Pavitra and Eijaz were adamant that Nikki must give up and not Nishant.

Nishant tried to convince everyone that they should let things be so that everyone gets to eat. When no one listened to him, Nishant got angry. He asked why everyone objected if he wanted to give up his own item. Almost half a day went by without any food for the entire house.

In the afternoon, Bigg Boss announced new task for Abhinav and gave him the opportunity to get wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilak back into the house in exchange for immunity from nominations. He refused to do so and both had tears in their eyes.

Later, Sidharth Shukla went up to Nikki, informed her that Eijaz was the only one holding everyone back against her and suggested she should take a step back. Nikki then announced that she’d give up her items.

Gauahar and Sidharth were also seen discussing Shehnaaz Gill without naming her. They were joking about Sidharth not finding any good girls in the current season. Gauahar then asked him about his type and when he said he had no type, she asked about “last season and the connection”. Sidharth told her that personality and persona attracts him. He also added that, “she was available for everything perhaps because of a lack of exposure.” Sidharth said that is why he felt like protecting her.

Bigg Boss announced the new task for immunity from nominations for the girls in the house. They are supposed to impress Sidharth in various stages of the game and win the immunity. The first round was at a tattoo parlour where the girls were given the task to impress Sidharth and get one tattoo each from him.

While Sidharth and Jasmin recreated the moments from the old show they did together, things got a little steamy between Sidharth and Pavitra. During her task, Nikki tried to convince Sidharth why he should chose her as the winner, instead of trying to woo him. She told him that she finds Rubina Dilak very slow and even called her a “gadhi” (donkey).

