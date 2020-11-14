Bigg Boss 14 written update day 40: Nikki Tamboli says she doesn’t like Jaan kissing her, he goes on offensive

Friday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode brought some serious issues of the house to the fore – while Eijaz Khan was seen chasing Pavitra Punia, trying to hug her, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were at loggerheads when she claimed he kissed her against her wish and the singer claimed she always reciprocates. Eijaz was later seen telling Pavitra to focus on the game and assured her that he would not touch her, no matter how much she teases him.

Aly Goni apologised to Nikki for his behaviour soon after becoming the captain of the house. Eijaz was next seen chasing Pavitra Punia to the bathroom area to hug her. Eijaz later discussed his connection with Pavitra and told Aly that he certainly had an emotional connect with her. “She was with me all the time last night (during the dance party). We were not together (as Eijaz was out of the race in the first round itself) but she danced all night, looking straight into my eyes. I am just waiting to get out of this house. This is what I want,” he said.

In a different sequence, Pavitra and Nikki had a discussion where Pavitra said, “I like you and I love you are different. I do not need that in life. I can sense the change in his (Eijaz’s) behavior. I touch him to tease, but his touch is all love, I can sense it but it is not something that I want.”

Nikki then shared with Pavitra that she treated Jaan as her friend but he has a different personality. “You know how things are between Jaan and me. I am childish but also understanding. I do not like boys like Jaan. When Aly entered the house, I liked him – I like strong personalities and I liked Aly but I am scared of approaching him. I think Jaan reacts weirdly and that is stopping me from approaching Aly.” Pavitra then told Nikki that Jaan was clearly in love with her she should clearly tell Jaan not to cross the line. Nikki went up to Jaan and told him that he should stop kissing her on the cheeks as she did not like it and had told him so earlier as well. “Your personality is very different from what I seek in a friend. You are not my type, even in friendship. From now on, I do not care whether you are here or not.”

Later in the night, Eijaz and Pavitra discussed how he saw her in different light. He also asked her if she was single, or if she was ever married. She told him that it takes time for liking to turn into love and added that she was scared of love and commitment. “I have lost a lot in the name of love but I can also not afford to cut my emotional connect with you,” she said.

Next morning, Bigg Boss unveiled the jail and asked housemates to choose two contestants to be punished and sent to jail. Pavitra started with Kavita Kaushik’s name and she interrupted to name Pavitra in return. Soon, Eijaz stepped in and had an ugly fight with Kavita. Rahul Vaidya also named Eijaz. While Eijaz named Abhinav, Jaan named Kavita.

Nikki named Jaan and said he was disrespectful. She also named Abhinav Shukla. Aly then named Jaan, saying he’d named him just because of what Nikki complained about him. Jaan then got angry, and started yelling, “She always reciprocates. Why the hell did she kiss on my neck and jacket?” Rubina Dilaik named Shardul and Jaan while Abhinav named Eijaz and Jaan. Jasmin named Jaan and Shardul and Aly named Kavita. Bigg Boss then announced that the contestants got it all wrong, and asked Aly to pick two from among Jasmin, Rubina and Abhinav to be sent to the jail. He chose Abhinav and Rubina. Abhinav was angry and said his view was not appreciated so he will sit and eat and not speak.

Later, Jaan, Shardul and Pavitra were discussing why Nikki was wrong. “That issue of the kiss was so wrong. That is a friendship bond and ease that you guys share. Now suddenly you are inclined towards another person and you start something like this? It is unfair, you keep hugging him easily and now suddenly, you have a problem,” Pavitra said.

Pavitra also confronted Nikki when alone and Nikki responded, “I am not saying Jaan’s intentions were ever wrong. But I just do not like the way he approaches me. I know he is emotional and people get emotional while kissing. I don’t want it.”

In the bedroom, Jaan, Aly and Eijaz also discussed the issue. He claimed Jaan was not wrong. “No decent guy would make a move unless the girl gives you signals,” he said. Eijaz interrupted Aly to tell Jaan, “I understand you feel you are not wrong. But, as an elder brother, listen to my advice. Whenever in life, the girl says no – even if she is joking – take a step back. We know you are not someone to force yourself upon anyone but that what she made it look like.” Aly agreed with Eijaz and Jaan said angrily, “Nikki had made it easier for me to break my ties with her. Enough! The dirty level that she stooped to!”

Later, when Shardul was advising Pavitra to make sure that Eijaz does not get too emotional with her, Eijaz approached her and asked if she wanted to share anything. When she refused, he told her that he is willing to step back and would not make her uncomfortable if she wants that. When she nodded in agreement, Eijaz asked her to focus on the game, and not worry. He added that he he was mature and sensible enough to understand. “I am also here to win the game. That is different. I have liked and trusted someone after so long. I am just happy with that. I will take you to my father with this feeling and he will be so happy. If you want me to step back, I will continue to pamper you but I will not hug or touch you in ways that make you uncomfortable.”

