Bigg Boss 14 written update day 49: Eijaz Khan fights with Rahul Vaidya, Kavita Kaushik saves him

Monday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode began with some fireworks and soon, Bigg Boss asked Rubina Dilaik if she’d like to use her immunity stone and be safe from the week’s nominations. Rubina said she’d like to save it for later and the nominations process began then.

Bigg Boss gave toy parrots named after each housemate and participants had to decide whose parrot they wanted lock in a cage and nominate them.

Eijaz Khan told Rahul Vaidya he was scared of nominations since Salman Khan talked about lack of difference in votes. Jasmin Bhasin said she was disgusted with Pavitra Punia when she got to know about her statements regarding Gauahar Khan and wanted to nominate Pavitra. Pavitra decided to lock Jasmin’s parrot alleging that she is judgmental.

Eijaz, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul got involved in a heated discussion about whom they want to nominate. Abhinav said he wished to nominate Rahul as he had been disrespectful towards his wife, Rubina. Eijaz said Abhinav did not need to take a stand for Rubina and she is quite capable of taking a stand herself.

Rubina also tried to convince Abhinav that he did not have to nominate Rahul and urged him to focus on his own game instead. Rubina even had a heated discussion with Abhinav while trying to convince him. However, Abhinav remained adamant saying that his principles won’t allow him to nominate anyone else.

Rahul then nominated Eijaz, and the two had a major fight with Eijaz blaming Rahul for not standing true to his word. Rahul, on the other hand, questioned Eijaz over things he did for him. Eijaz nominated Abhinav.

During a discussion, Nikki Tamboli told Kavita Kaushik, “I will not talk to Eijaz. Uska kuch pata nahi hota, bolungi kuch aur kuch hi bolega wo (There is no clarity about him, I will say something and he may start off on something else).”

Eijaz went up to Abhinav to tell him that he was angry and could have nominated Abhinav but won’t do it as it was against his “personality”.

Bigg Boss then asked captain of the house, Kavita to save one person from nominations among those named for the week - Eijaz, Jasmin, Pavitra, Rubina, Rahul and Abhinav and she chose Eijaz. Kavita also said she’d like to nominate Aly Goni in place of Eijaz. Meanwhile, Eijaz kept telling housemates it was wrong but the housemates laughed at Kavita’s speech of an explanation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more